Caron Lindsay

Two big leaps forward for the Liberal Democrats in tonight’s by-elections

By | Fri 6th September 2019 - 12:34 am

Lib Dem candidate Tracey Henry came within 32 votes of winning a safe Labour seat in Hull tonight.

That works out as:

Lab: 45.6% (-20.1)
Lib Dem: 43.9% (+30.7)
Con: 10.5% (-4.0)

So that’s up almost 31% since May.

That’s one hell of a leap forward, more than tripling the vote.

The other result involving Lib Dems tonight saw James Morshead surge in the Wainbody ward in Coventry.

The Lib Dems weren’t involved in tonight’s only other contest, in Rory Stewart’s parliamentary constituency.

The Conservatives gained the seat from an Independent.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

