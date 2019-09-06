Two big leaps forward for the Liberal Democrats in tonight’s by-elections

Lib Dem candidate Tracey Henry came within 32 votes of winning a safe Labour seat in Hull tonight.
Such a huge leap forward for @traceyuk40 and her team from @libdemsinhull in St Andrew’s and Docklands Ward. More than tripled vote since May.
Labour 837
Tracey Henry (Lib Dem) 805
Con 193
— ALDC (@ALDC) September 5, 2019
That works out as:
Lab: 45.6% (-20.1)
Lib Dem: 43.9% (+30.7)
Con: 10.5% (-4.0)
So that’s up almost 31% since May.
That’s one hell of a leap forward, more than tripling the vote.
The other result involving Lib Dems tonight saw James Morshead surge in the Wainbody ward in Coventry.
What a performance from @James4Wainbody in the Wainbody ward in Coventry today. Huge increase in vote share and leap to second place.
CON: 53.2% (+1.8)
LDEM: 21.6% (+16.0)
LAB: 18.6% (-16.4)
BREX: 6.6% (+6.6)
— ALDC (@ALDC) September 5, 2019
The Lib Dems weren’t involved in tonight’s only other contest, in Rory Stewart’s parliamentary constituency.
The Conservatives gained the seat from an Independent.
Penrith South (Eden) result:
CON: 46.3% (+20.7)
IND (Quinn): 39.4% (+39.4)
LAB: 9.6% (-1.9)
PCF: 4.8% (+4.8)
Conservative GAIN from (other) Independent.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 5, 2019
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings