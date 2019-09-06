Two big leaps forward for the Liberal Democrats in tonight’s by-elections

Lib Dem candidate Tracey Henry came within 32 votes of winning a safe Labour seat in Hull tonight.

Such a huge leap forward for @traceyuk40 and her team from @libdemsinhull in St Andrew’s and Docklands Ward. More than tripled vote since May. Labour 837

Tracey Henry (Lib Dem) 805

Con 193 — ALDC (@ALDC) September 5, 2019

That works out as:

Lab: 45.6% (-20.1)

Lib Dem: 43.9% (+30.7)

Con: 10.5% (-4.0)

So that’s up almost 31% since May.

That’s one hell of a leap forward, more than tripling the vote.

The other result involving Lib Dems tonight saw James Morshead surge in the Wainbody ward in Coventry.

What a performance from @James4Wainbody in the Wainbody ward in Coventry today. Huge increase in vote share and leap to second place. CON: 53.2% (+1.8)

LDEM: 21.6% (+16.0)

LAB: 18.6% (-16.4)

BREX: 6.6% (+6.6) — ALDC (@ALDC) September 5, 2019

The Lib Dems weren’t involved in tonight’s only other contest, in Rory Stewart’s parliamentary constituency.

The Conservatives gained the seat from an Independent.

Penrith South (Eden) result: CON: 46.3% (+20.7)

IND (Quinn): 39.4% (+39.4)

LAB: 9.6% (-1.9)

PCF: 4.8% (+4.8) Conservative GAIN from (other) Independent. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 5, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings