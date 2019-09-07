Jo tackles Boris on sexist insults

Twice this week, Boris Johnson has used sexist insults. In deeply dignified and mature behaviour for a Prime Minister, he called Jeremy Corbyn a “big girl’s blouse” the other day. And now we discover he called David Cameron a “girly swot.”

This is how Jo Swinson responded.

First it was ‘big girl’s blouse’ and now it’s ‘girly swot’. Boris Johnson thinks being a woman is a weakness. He’s going to find out it isn’t. https://t.co/o8UNztxrlr — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 6, 2019

She took the fight for liberal values to him the other day and he was all over the place as a result. Jo is usually very prepared about what she is going to say, but she was clearly furious with his dismissive answer when challenged on his dangerous racism and she handed his backside to him on a plate.

Jo is fired up and ready to go when the inevitable election eventually comes along, after she and others have protected the country from government shenanigans which could force no deal on us.

A few extra seats isn’t good enough for her. She’s going after hundreds and is a credible candidate for Prime Minister. She knows we need to win big to have the best chance of stopping Brexit and bringing back those liberal values that we hold so dear to government.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings