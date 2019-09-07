Jo tackles Boris on sexist insults

Twice this week, Boris Johnson has used sexist insults. In deeply dignified and mature behaviour for a Prime Minister, he called Jeremy Corbyn a “big girl’s blouse” the other day. And now we discover he called David Cameron a “girly swot.”
This is how Jo Swinson responded.
First it was ‘big girl’s blouse’ and now it’s ‘girly swot’. Boris Johnson thinks being a woman is a weakness. He’s going to find out it isn’t. https://t.co/o8UNztxrlr
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 6, 2019
She took the fight for liberal values to him the other day and he was all over the place as a result. Jo is usually very prepared about what she is going to say, but she was clearly furious with his dismissive answer when challenged on his dangerous racism and she handed his backside to him on a plate.
Jo is fired up and ready to go when the inevitable election eventually comes along, after she and others have protected the country from government shenanigans which could force no deal on us.
A few extra seats isn’t good enough for her. She’s going after hundreds and is a credible candidate for Prime Minister. She knows we need to win big to have the best chance of stopping Brexit and bringing back those liberal values that we hold so dear to government.
At PMQ Boris Johnson used a four letter word which he must know is unparliamentary language. The Speaker did not correct him.
His novel goes to great lengths to avoid being politically correct, so that the plot develops very slowly. It should not be lightly cast aside.
The Speaker did come in on the issue of clapping, which could be allowed in the future if the Commons passed a motion to allow it, which has not happened. It does of course consume time which could be used for debate.
His appointment and retention of Cummings reflects on his judgement. John Major has longer experience and should be listened to.
Anna Soubry’s call for MPs who lost the whip to be reinstated is puzzling. She is not trying to recruit them. Does she want to rejoin the Tories herself?
There was another post complaining about “maiden speech” – so are the LibDem’s moving towards banning the French language as it has male and femaie defined words throughout its structure? At a time of national peril trying to get at Boris over semantic’s seems a bit desperate as does refusing a GE, from a party that has democratic in its name. The general populace has had its fill of political correctness, the more it is imposed upon them the more likely they are to vote for Boris, the less correctly he will behave…
The unknown Conservative MP who told her to “sit down, love” during the debate on Tuesday was infuriating as well.