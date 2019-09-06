News from the Membership Department – 60k people joined us this year – and how to get a replacement membership card

There are now (as of the time I’m typing) 120,995 members and 17,083 registered supporter of the Liberal Democrats.

That’s a record high – and means that just shy of 60,000 people have joined the Liberal Democrats as either a member or supporter this year. Most of them have joined, since fantastic local elections in May.

This latest membership surge comes after six months of extensive work to try and make membership better for everyone.

This all started with the implementation of the Supporter’s Scheme – which enabled us to do some really extensive work on the party’s membership database and fix a lot of long standing issues with how memberships were managed.

There’s still a lot more work to do (more on that further down) but we have made huge improvements to how the system works and it’s far more reliable and accurate than ever before.

Of course, the supporter scheme itself has proved both successful and popular – even without some of the more generous rights originally proposed.

The team have pulled together a report on the first three months of the scheme, which you can read here: www.libdems.org.uk/registered-supporter-report

One of the big things those database changes enabled was to allow us to introduce a lot more automation.

Some of you will have already had it – the vast majority of our renewal communications happen automatically and members new get a confirmation when they’ve renewed their membership.

We’ve got big plans for where we want to take this next year – especially when it comes to supporting Local Party Officers and making sure they get support and advice on their new roles.

The next set of improvements will be a bit more visible than everything that’s been done so far.

We’re planning to replace the existing Salesforce interface local parties use with a user-friendly web interface we’re developing in conjunction with Prater Raines.

Prater Raines (as many of you know) are long-time suppliers to the party and almost all of their staff have been local party officers – so they’re the ideal people to help us build this.

The new interface won’t replace Salesforce – that will still be there in the background and be used by HQ, but local parties will enjoy a tailor made way to handle their donation reporting, manage memberships and their local parties.

We’ll also be able to implement a number of long asked for improvements which have not been possible in the current system – like knowing who your moved out members area.

The development timetable is tight but is intended to deliver access to the new portal from the start of January 2020.

Discussion and feedback with user groups and testing of modules will start at Federal Conference in Bournemouth and mainly place during the October – December 2019 period of the development.

If you’d like to be part of that – please just drop me a line. My email is [email protected]. We’re looking for local party officers of all types (and technical abilities) to help us make sure the system is fit for purpose.

Lastly, there’s one thing I’ve wanted to do since I started as Head of Membership 18 months ago, that in all of the chaos finally launched this week.

Members can now order a replacement membership card online.

You’ve got 16 new designs to choose from – including a lot of the favourites from the old set, as well as some new cards.

The cards are free – but if you can afford it, we’d ask you to make a voluntary donation of £2 to cover the cost (or more if you can also cover the cost of someone else’s card!).

It’ll take a couple of weeks for your new card to arrive – as new members who are waiting on their membership packs will get priority – but if you order one today, you’ll have a brand new Membership card very soon.

There’s still a lot more to do on membership, but I’m really proud of all the work the team have been doing and I hope you’ve noticed at least some of the improvements we’ve been making.

Lastly – I want to say a big thank you to all the staff who’ve made this all possible. I couldn’t have done it without you!

* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Membership