Mark Valladares

30 September 2019 – yesterday’s press releases

By | Tue 1st October 2019 - 11:07 pm

I allowed myself to be distracted yesterday… you know how it can be sometimes, so it’s time to catch up…

  • ‘Out of touch’ Tories plough money into roads despite people and planet crying out for public transport investment
  • Brexit renders spending promises impossible – Davey

‘Out of touch’ Tories plough money into roads despite people and planet crying out for public transport investment

Following Sajid Javids announcement of £25bn investment in roads, Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Transport, said:

Just as people are starting to become aware of the damage we’re doing to our planet, the Conservatives have committed to spending £25 billion on roads. Given the government claim to be serious about tackling our clean air crisis and the climate emergency, this announcement is a slap in the face for the planet.

Instead we should focus our energy on improving alternative modes of transport – spending the money on better and safer cycling networks, footpaths, and green public transport.

The Tories have also pledged just £220 million for buses – that’s less than 1% of the money promised. A drop in the ocean for what is really needed to transform bus services. Clearly for the Tories that the car is king.

Liberal Democrats demand better. Liberal Democrats would significantly increase spending on public transport, reversing damaging Tory cuts to rail upgrades and give local authorities more powers to improve local transport solutions for a carbon zero future. We are the only the party who have a clear plan to tackle air pollution and ending the climate crisis.

Brexit renders spending promises impossible – Davey

Responding to Sajid Javid’s admission that he doesn’t think “anyone really knows” the cost of a no-deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

Just this summer, Boris Johnson was reassuring the public that no-deal Brexit would be ‘vanishingly inexpensive’. Now Sajid Javid’s admission perfectly exposes the hypocrisy of his Prime Minister.

Unfortunately, this also means that none of his spending pledges are credible in the slightest. How can he claim he can fund public services when no-deal Brexit will be draining the Exchequer by tens of billions? The only plans Javid can really implement is raising taxes and skyrocketing borrowing to keep the economy afloat.

The Liberal Democrats will stop this economic chaos by stopping Brexit, and return the country to sustainable growth.

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Allen 2nd Oct - 12:18am
    "The person who should lead is the one who can command a majority!!!" Yes, but when Swinson says that can't possibly be Corbyn, while Labour...
  • User AvatarAndy 2nd Oct - 12:07am
    Many have made the point about the logical inconsistency in Swinson's position here; namely, she keeps saying Corbyn 'doesn't have the numbers'. Well, what's the...
  • User AvatarJack McKenna 1st Oct - 10:38pm
    We have to look into how Johnson and Cummings are using official government advertisements for party political ends.
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 1st Oct - 9:26pm
    Spot on David Raw. The sixties were awash with pamphlets, discussion documents and regular meetings to discuss politics, because there was no internet, no twitter,...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st Oct - 8:51pm
    @ Arnold Kiel, Just on a point of information: There are currently 50 US States so there would have to be an addition before the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 1st Oct - 8:32pm
    @ Gordon. I'm afraid your third paragraph is entirely wrong. The sixties saw a plethora of intellectual policy making and discussion in the party..... some...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint
Thu 17th Oct 2019
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint