30 September 2019 – yesterday’s press releases

‘Out of touch’ Tories plough money into roads despite people and planet crying out for public transport investment

Brexit renders spending promises impossible – Davey

Following Sajid Javids announcement of £25bn investment in roads, Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Transport, said:

Just as people are starting to become aware of the damage we’re doing to our planet, the Conservatives have committed to spending £25 billion on roads. Given the government claim to be serious about tackling our clean air crisis and the climate emergency, this announcement is a slap in the face for the planet. Instead we should focus our energy on improving alternative modes of transport – spending the money on better and safer cycling networks, footpaths, and green public transport. The Tories have also pledged just £220 million for buses – that’s less than 1% of the money promised. A drop in the ocean for what is really needed to transform bus services. Clearly for the Tories that the car is king. Liberal Democrats demand better. Liberal Democrats would significantly increase spending on public transport, reversing damaging Tory cuts to rail upgrades and give local authorities more powers to improve local transport solutions for a carbon zero future. We are the only the party who have a clear plan to tackle air pollution and ending the climate crisis.

Responding to Sajid Javid’s admission that he doesn’t think “anyone really knows” the cost of a no-deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said: