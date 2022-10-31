31 October 2022 – today’s press releases

- COP27: Boris Johnson embarrassing Rishi Sunak into attendance
COP27: Boris Johnson embarrassing Rishi Sunak into attendance
As Rishi Sunak refuses to confirm his attendance at COP27, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change, Wera Hobhouse MP said:
It shouldn’t take Boris Johnson going to COP to embarrass Rishi Sunak into doing the right thing.
He must immediately confirm his attendance at COP27 and appoint a climate minister to the Cabinet.
We cannot wait another second to tackle the climate crisis. Rishi Sunak must act before he destroys our country’s reputation and the planet even more.
Braverman: One rule for Conservative Ministers and another rule for everyone else
Responding to the Home Secretary’s letter to the Home Affairs Committee, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, Wendy Chamberlain MP, said:
This was not a one-off error, the Home Secretary has admitted breaking the rules on an industrial scale. Deliberately sending a sensitive government document to a friend without clearance is completely beyond the pale.
If the Home Secretary wants to maintain even a shred of her dignity and credibility, she must resign now and apologise for her violations of the public’s trust.
Unless Suella Braverman resigns for the second time, the Conservatives will be putting their own party ahead of this country’s security. By reappointing her, Rishi Sunak showed there is one rule for Conservative Ministers and another rule for everyone else.
Scandal-ridden Home Secretary has no credibility left
Responding to Suella Braverman’s comments calling refugees fleeing to the UK an “invasion”, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael MP, said:
If the asylum system is broken it is because the Conservatives have broken it.
The backlog and chaos created by Suella Braverman and her predecessors’ incompetence is costing the taxpayer through the nose and leaving refugees out in the cold.
This scandal-ridden Home Secretary has no credibility left.
These refugees are not an invasion, they are people who want to build a life for themselves and their families, contribute to our society and our economy, and support themselves instead of relying on handouts.
Suella Braverman Risks Inciting Violence – Jane Dodds
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS has hit out at the Home Secretary Suella Braverman following a statement from the Minister in the House of Commons where she described asylum seekers arriving in the UK as invaders.
The comments from the Home Secretary come just a day after a migration processing centre at Dover Port was firebombed.
Jane Dodds has stated comments by Braverman risk inciting violence and placing lives at risk and has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack her without delay.
Commenting Jane Dodds MS said:
The Conservative Party is now unashamedly adopting the language of the far right, showing just how far the party has fallen in recent years.
Suella Braverman’s comments are a national disgrace that will endanger lives, Rishi Sunak should have sacked her on the spot if he had even an ounce of credibility.
As someone who worked with refugees for many years I feel strongly we need to start with language, first and foremost these are people we are talking about not an invasion, they are people who want to build a life for themselves and their families, contribute to our society and our economy, and support themselves and the communities that take them in.
Persistent attempts to dehumanise them by various actors, including some in the cabinet, degrade our country and all it stands for. The UK I know and love is based on kindness and compassion – treating people with dignity is the very least we should expect of our Government.
Suella Braveman should be sacked immediately and the Conservative Party should denounce her comments.