31 October 2022 – today’s press releases

As Rishi Sunak refuses to confirm his attendance at COP27, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change, Wera Hobhouse MP said:

It shouldn’t take Boris Johnson going to COP to embarrass Rishi Sunak into doing the right thing. He must immediately confirm his attendance at COP27 and appoint a climate minister to the Cabinet. We cannot wait another second to tackle the climate crisis. Rishi Sunak must act before he destroys our country’s reputation and the planet even more.

Responding to the Home Secretary’s letter to the Home Affairs Committee, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, Wendy Chamberlain MP, said:

This was not a one-off error, the Home Secretary has admitted breaking the rules on an industrial scale. Deliberately sending a sensitive government document to a friend without clearance is completely beyond the pale. If the Home Secretary wants to maintain even a shred of her dignity and credibility, she must resign now and apologise for her violations of the public’s trust. Unless Suella Braverman resigns for the second time, the Conservatives will be putting their own party ahead of this country’s security. By reappointing her, Rishi Sunak showed there is one rule for Conservative Ministers and another rule for everyone else.

Responding to Suella Braverman’s comments calling refugees fleeing to the UK an “invasion”, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael MP, said:

If the asylum system is broken it is because the Conservatives have broken it. The backlog and chaos created by Suella Braverman and her predecessors’ incompetence is costing the taxpayer through the nose and leaving refugees out in the cold. This scandal-ridden Home Secretary has no credibility left. These refugees are not an invasion, they are people who want to build a life for themselves and their families, contribute to our society and our economy, and support themselves instead of relying on handouts.

Suella Braverman Risks Inciting Violence – Jane Dodds

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS has hit out at the Home Secretary Suella Braverman following a statement from the Minister in the House of Commons where she described asylum seekers arriving in the UK as invaders.

The comments from the Home Secretary come just a day after a migration processing centre at Dover Port was firebombed.

Jane Dodds has stated comments by Braverman risk inciting violence and placing lives at risk and has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to sack her without delay.

Commenting Jane Dodds MS said: