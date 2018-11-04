4 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Naturally, Brexit again dominates the news, but there is at least comment on the increasing problems with HS2…
Best deal for UK is what we already have
Responding to reports in today’s Sunday Times that Theresa May has negotiated a deal with the EU that would see the UK remain in the Customs Union, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:
The deal the PM seems to have secured will leave us rule takers not rule makers.
It is time she conceded that the best deal we will get is the one we already have: in the customs union, in the single market and in the EU.
The PM must accept the growing calls around the country to put this to a People’s Vote and provide an option to remain on the ballot paper.
HS2 another line chalked on Grayling’s CV of failure
Responding to today’s Telegraph story carrying Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s admission that the second phase (Birmingham to Leeds) of HS2 may never be built, Liberal Democrat Transport spokesperson Baroness Randerson said:
This is another line chalked up on Grayling’s CV of failure.
If HS2 turns out to be just a way of making Birmingham a suburb of London because it can be reached in 30 minutes, it will have fundamentally distorted the purpose of the project.
This Conservative Government are dragging prosperity from the north rather than increasing it and the Liberal Democrats demand better.
Banks represents culture of dodgy deals amongst Brexit campaigners
Responding to Aaron Banks’ comments about financial contributions to Leave.EU, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:
Aaron Banks’ performance on Marr this morning was nothing short of remarkable. His evasive approach to questions highlights the culture of dodgy deals in the Brexiters’ campaign. The campaign to leave the EU was jam packed full of lies, deceit and allegations of much worse.
Even Banks has admitted that Brexit was a mistake, stating that the shambles we are in now shows we would be better off staying in the EU.
People should not have to accept this mess. The Conservatives must give the people the final say on Brexit and a chance to remain in the EU.
One of the major mistakes the Lib Dems have made is to support this expensive vanity project HS2.
Yes we need more capacity, yes the North needs better rail connections, yes we need a direct line from the north west to St Pancras, but we do not need to spend a small fortune, and damage the environment, to cut the journey time, station to station, from Manchester to London by 1 hour. Who travels Station to Station, by the time the final destination is reached the % reduction in journey time is much less impressive.
Let us spend the money wisely, improve rail travel throughout the country and forget about expanding the London commuter belt to the midlands and the north.
Come on Lib Dems, play your environmental card.