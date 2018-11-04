Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #533

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 533rd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (28 October – 3 November, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed from the last couple of weeks.

1. Mark Oaten has left the Liberal Democrats by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

News about the former MP and by-election winner.

2. Louise Harris back as a councillor after winning by-election in South Gloucestershire by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

One of the best bits of news of the week.

3. A by-election in Doctor Who’s home ward by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

I thought he was talking about Gallifrey Central….

4. Centrist Granddad: We shouldn’t be shocked that Corbyn is timid on tax by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Corbyn as centrist Granddad. He’ll love that. .

5. The London Lib Dems Mayoral Hustings by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.

Jonathan’s account of the four candidates being put through their paces. .

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Day 6514: Making the case by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

A liberal voice for liberal values.

7. Breaking the Brexit logjam by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

One way forward and it looks like Norway.

9. Obama finally breaks silence to take on Trump days before the midterm elections by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama .

10. Conrad Russell on liberalism – some thoughts in conclusion by Nick Barlow on Medium Nick is republishing his series on the legendary Conrad Russell.

11. Council finances 1: Who makes the decisions? by Prue Bray on Prue Bray.

A guide to the local government budgeting process

12. A Liberal Democrat approach to planning by Jayne McCoy on Diary of a Sutton Councillor.

Jayne highlights a new publication

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings