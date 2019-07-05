5 July 2019 – today’s press release

Lib Dems: Govt must listen to police chiefs’ warning

Responding to a warning from five former Met Police Commissioners that the police service “has had its resources drained to dangerously low levels”, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

When even former police chiefs are talking about a ‘feeling of lawlessness’ it’s clear that urgent action is needed. Will the Government listen now?

Unnecessary Conservative cuts have taken 5,000 police officers off our streets since 2015, contributing to the rise in violent crime and making our communities less safe. Far too many crimes go unsolved and too many young people feel the need to carry knives for safety.

This has to stop. The Liberal Democrats demand better. We will give forces the resources they need to recruit more officers and restore community policing.

And we agree that a new Royal Commission on Policing is needed to ensure that police forces can successfully tackle crime and keep communities safe in the years to come.