+++The six candidates standing at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election

By | Fri 5th July 2019 - 5:46 pm

The River Wye near Builth Wells in the Brecon and Radnorshire Counsituency

The BBC reports that there are six candidates standing at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

As expected, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Green Party have, admirably, agreed not to stand candidates in order to have a united “Remain” candidate in the shape of Jane Dodds.

The six candidates are:

Welsh Conservatives: Chris Davies
Welsh Labour: Tom Davies
Welsh Liberal Democrats: Jane Dodds
Brexit Party: Des Parkinson
UKIP: Liz Phillips
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: The Pink Lady Lily

We can win this by-election, but we need your help! Please come to this lovely constituency NOW!

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq
Join our virtual HQ:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/
Contact us:
BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk
Contact our volunteer accommodation team:
Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk
Donate:
https://www.janedodds.wales/donate
B&R events:
https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team.

