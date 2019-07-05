+++The six candidates standing at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election

The River Wye near Builth Wells in the Brecon and Radnorshire Counsituency

The BBC reports that there are six candidates standing at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

As expected, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Green Party have, admirably, agreed not to stand candidates in order to have a united “Remain” candidate in the shape of Jane Dodds.

The six candidates are:

Welsh Conservatives: Chris Davies

Welsh Labour: Tom Davies

Welsh Liberal Democrats: Jane Dodds

Brexit Party: Des Parkinson

UKIP: Liz Phillips

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: The Pink Lady Lily

We can win this by-election, but we need your help! Please come to this lovely constituency NOW!

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq

Join our virtual HQ:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/

Contact us:

BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk

Contact our volunteer accommodation team:

Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk

Donate:

https://www.janedodds.wales/donate

B&R events:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.