+++The six candidates standing at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election

The BBC reports that there are six candidates standing at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.
As expected, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Green Party have, admirably, agreed not to stand candidates in order to have a united “Remain” candidate in the shape of Jane Dodds.
The six candidates are:
Welsh Conservatives: Chris Davies
Welsh Labour: Tom Davies
Welsh Liberal Democrats: Jane Dodds
Brexit Party: Des Parkinson
UKIP: Liz Phillips
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: The Pink Lady Lily
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.