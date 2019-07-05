Lord William Wallace writes…Fighting for liberal values

Putin has paid us a compliment. He’s defined politics as a conflict over values, with liberal values as the enemy that authoritarian regimes like his define themselves against. He’s full-throated in defending autocracy against democracy: government by diktat, authoritarian leader as father figure, leaning on nationalist myths and ‘traditional’ values for legitimacy. A regime underpinned by force, disguising huge gaps between the privileged rich, close to power, and the poor. Viktor Orban (in Hungary) and other rising authoritarians haven’t yet gone quite so far: he defines his style of government as ‘illiberal democracy’, retaining some of the outer structures of popular participation while bringing media, universities, and much of the economy under state control.

Many 19th century liberals were optimistic about progress and education leading almost inevitably to enlightenment, tolerance of diversity and minorities, the rule of law and an open society. The 20th century taught liberals that these achievements can never be taken for granted, and have to be promoted and defended by every generation. And that’s not an easy task: it’s a complicated argument to defend minorities and minority rights, to talk about the importance of law and political processes, when much of the population is more concerned about economic insecurity and more attracted by the easy promises of charismatic populists.

Britain, like many other countries, has made enormous advances in recognising liberal values over the past fifty years – in opportunities and rights for women, in attitudes to ethnic diversity and to sexual and gender diversity. But the populist appeal to ‘traditional values’ blows a dog whistle against all this. Populist attacks on ‘elites’, often described as ‘liberal elites’, dismiss reasoned debate in favour of gut feelings. Michael Gove’s attack on ‘experts’ was an encouragement to the public to follow their guts and stop listening to reason or detailed argument; his efforts to return the teaching of history to ‘the national story’ would have pleased Putin. Boris Johnson’s campaign is becoming more illiberal by the day. His dismissal of his own party’s reasoned policy on the sugar tax is a classic example of an appeal to prejudice against enlightened self-interest.

Putin’s interview with the Financial Times last week touched most main anti-liberal themes. He saw liberalism as ‘decadent’, a symptom of societies that have lost their moral cohesion and of elites that ‘have broken away from the people’. He stressed ‘traditional…biblical values’ as the basis for social solidarity, with a sideswipe at liberal acceptance of the LGBT community at the expense of ‘the core population.’ Religion ‘must play an important role in terms of national culture and cohesiveness’. But he warned that the Catholic church is now infected with liberalism, in contrast to the Orthodox Church – taking the side of the hardliners opposed to attempted reforms of the current Pope. And he attacked migration and the threat that migrants may not ‘respect the laws, customs and culture of the country’ they move to. Multiculturalism – ‘diversity as an organising principle in society’ -, he insisted, is ‘no longer tenable’ and must give way to ‘the interests of the core population.’

President Trump’s ideological guru Steve Bannon, meanwhile, has been raising funds for an academy for authoritarian populists, with close links to right-wing Catholics who also condemn the ‘liberalism’ of the current Pope. Their hopes of leasing an Italian monastery have now been blocked; but their attempts to create a ‘nationalist international’ are continuing. Don’t forget that Bannon has links to Farage and Johnson (which Johnson has attempted to downplay); that Russian as well as American money flows around the circles in which these anti-liberals operate; and that President Trump admires strong authoritarian leaders much more than democratic liberals.

So we need to find a way to defend liberal values that can cut through to the wider public. We have to talk about reviving and reforming democratic government, through stronger local democracy and constitutional change – easier to do as we approach a potential constitutional crisis. We need to argue the importance of equal rights for all citizens, against libertarian Conservatives who are penalising and excluding the disadvantaged. We have to find ways to discredit false ‘men of the people’ who expect to live in luxury themselves, and without obeying ‘traditional values’; Johnson and Farage are reported to have benefitted from earnings (or subsidies) of around half a million pounds each in the last tax year. And we should dig out Karl Popper’s The Open Society and Its Enemies to remind us of the authoritarian ideology that drives Corbyn’s neo-Stalinist advisers – the authoritarianism of the hard left, not so different from its counterpart on the hard right. Not easy to get across to the wider public: but Liberal values are our centre ground.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.