5 October 2023 – the overnight press release

By | Thu 5th October 2023 - 7:30 am

IFS Report: Schools are paying for “Government’s economic incompetence”

Commenting on the IFS report being published tomorrow showing that schools costs are growing faster than economy-wide inflation, particularly support staff pay, energy and food costs, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

Today’s IFS report mirrors what I am being told by head teachers day-in and day-out. Schools are struggling to make ends meet.

School trips are being axed, teaching assistants are being laid off and urgent classroom repairs are being ignored as buildings crumble. The lack of proper funding means pupils with additional needs won’t get the support they need and activities like performing arts clubs will be stolen away by this Conservative government.

Rather than investing in the next generation, children are having to pay for this Conservative Government’s economic incompetence.

