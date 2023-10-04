4 October 2023 – today’s press releases

Ed Davey on Sunak speech: PM has lost control of his party and lost the trust of the country

Ed Davey on Sunak speech: PM has lost control of his party and lost the trust of the country

Responding to Rishi Sunak’s conference speech, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This chaotic conference shows Rishi Sunak has lost control of his party and lost the trust of the country. Every bungled announcement confirms that this shambles of a Conservative Party is not fit to govern. Sunak had no answers on how to fix our crumbling health services or help people seeing their bills go through the roof. Instead we got just more empty rhetoric from a lame-duck Prime Minister who is running scared of a general election. It’s time to give the British people the chance to kick Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party out of government.

10 things Rishi Sunak didn’t mention in his conference speech

The Liberal Democrats have accused Rishi Sunak of being so out of touch he may as well be living on another planet, after highlighting ten pressing issues facing families which the PM didn’t mention once in his speech.

These include soaring mortgages and rents, food and energy bills, the ambulance crisis, NHS dentist shortage and crumbling concrete scandal.

Sunak also failed to mention sewage dumping, the triple lock on pensions or the Conservative sleaze and standards scandals which have seen disgraced ex Conservative ministers like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss receive over £500,000 in taxpayer-funded payouts.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader, Daisy Cooper MP said:

Rishi Sunak’s speech was so out of touch he may as well have been living on another planet. He had nothing new to say on the big issues facing families, from the cost of living crisis to local health services that have been run into the ground. Our hospitals are crumbling and children are waiting in pain to see an NHS dentist, but Sunak has nothing more to offer than more broken promises and empty words. The Conservative Party is out of touch, out of ideas and deserves to be kicked out of office. The sooner we can have a general election so the British people can put this government out of their misery the better.

10 things Rishi Sunak didn’t mention once in his speech: