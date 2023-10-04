Could the Liberal Democrats be part of the Official Opposition by 2025?

In politics, we see a ‘paradigm shift’ occur generationally, which we are now seeing with the Conservatives in office, but not in power. Labour is a party heading for power, but not yet in office. Where do we as Liberal Democrats stand in this generational event, or could it be an event of a political realignment which usually happens once in a century?

Antony Hook has started a serious debate about our long-term vision after the General Election. This article seeks to furtherer this debate, and will prove to be controversial to some readers. However, as Liberals we believe in free debate, as this is a fundamental right in a free and fair society and it is in this spirit, this article should be read.

This article presumes that there will be two seismic political events next year, on which I will focus on the second one:

General Election Conservative Leadership Election

With Keir Starmer likely to be Prime Minister after the General Election, the Conservatives will have a leadership election, which will lead to a civil war within their party. As Conservative Home points out, One Nation MPs have fallen out with the Conservative Grassroots. This has been further illustrated by Tim Montgomerie, who wrote that

He (Nigel Farage) got quite the reception. I’m convinced party members would choose him as leader if they could.

Rishi Sunak has even left the door for Nigel Farage to return to the Conservative Party. It is evident that Farage is seen as the doyen of Conservatism, and Liberal Conservatives may need to find a new political home after the General Election.

Despite One Nation Tories pledging to hold Suella Braverman (or Liz Truss) to account if she is elected, they are more likely to have more in common with the new cohort of Liberal Democrat MPs who will be elected at the next General Election, as they will be representing their traditional heartlands.

As One Nation Conservatives become ideologically detached from the reactionary authoritarianism of the New Conservatives, who seek to Americanise our political culture through culture wars, could we see an alliance between One Nation Tories, who would need to rename themselves – potentially calling themselves the Christian Democrats and Liberal Democrat MPs to form a grouping within the House of Commons and potentially replace the Conservatives as the Official Opposition to Starmer’s Government?

The thought cannot easily be dismissed as the Brexit Valence slowly takes hold over different demographics within the country, which ultimately sees Christian Democrats and Liberal Democrats move closer as part of this political realignment. As analysed in Brexitland, this political realignment allows us as a party to use the ‘Blue Wall’ for establishing ourselves as the voice of cosmopolitan southern England, with a pro-EU identity.

Furthermore, David Gauke in Case for the Centre-Right, raises whether Liberal Conservatives should from a new centre-right party in the case of the Conservatives become an ‘ersatz party’, which becomes unelectable and ungovernable. There are similar parallels with what Gauke is suggesting, in relation to the formation of the Social Democrats in 1981, under the leadership of Roy Jenkins. Both Gauke and Jenkins were on the moderate wing of their original parties, and both served in Cabinet. Jenkins in his BBC Dimbleby Lecture of ‘Home Thoughts from Abroad’ in 1979, talked about a

need of strengthening the centre and ending the see-saw of irreverent dogma

while Gauke although from an opposing political side than Jenkins, concedes that Liberal Conservatives may need to leave the Conservatives.

Moreover, underneath the context of this possible political realignment is the aftermath of a European Referendum. The 1975 European Referendum became the precursor on which the Social Democrats was built on, and could it be the 2016 Brexit Referendum becomes the precursor of what leads to the Christian Democrats being formed. Is Farage, Truss or Braverman going to play the role of Tony Benn did at the 1980 Labour Party Conference, which leads to the One Nationers being forced out of the Conservative Party?

Our leadership cannot ignore the effect it could have on our party, with the risks and opportunities presented by such a possibility occurring. I understand that nothing publicly should be said till the General Election is over, but it would be foolish not to have a fully thought position if this scenario does happen between the General Election and Conservative Leadership Election Result. The stakes cannot be any higher, as there is a possibility that such an alliance could potentially win the 2029 General Election.

The questions for all of us as Liberals, is do we hold out the hand of friendship, as we did to the Social Democrats in 1981 to the Christian Democrats in 2025, if such an occurrence happens?

* Adam Robertson is a member of East Suffolk Local Party, and a member of Liberal Reform. Adam currently works for a Local Principal Authority.