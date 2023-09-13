Seven questions for the next 25 years

This autumn I will reach 25 years as a member of the Liberal Democrats, which causes me to reflect on the last quarter century (I was 18 when I joined) and think about the next 25 years for the party (by when I shall by 68 and just eligible for my state pension).

This reflection has led me to seven questions that are key to what our party’s future will look like.

I write this article knowing (in fact, intending) that some people may disagree with some of what I say. I am interested in starting a debate about the future for the party and its long-term strategy. You cannot start a debate that leads to meaningful action by saying things that are easy, or which everyone will agree with. Debate drives progress.

I am immensely grateful for the opportunities the party has given me. Firstly, to meet hundreds of fascinating, inspiring people. Secondly, to give me the honour of representing the public briefly as a Member of the European Parliament and currently as a County Councillor, Group Leader and previously as Town Councillor.

In the last 25 years we have elected 1000s of councillors, 62 MPs at the 2005 peak, entering coalition government in 2010 and the achievements of all of those elected officeholders in their roles.

Back in in 1998, I am sure I hoped that by the 2020s we would have more substantially closed the electoral gap with Labour and the Conservatives and possibly have regained our place as being one of the two main parties. We have not achieved that and we (as a party or as part of a broader liberal movement in the UK) have lost strategic political battles such as EU membership and not won significant progress on rebalancing power through constitutional reform.

Some party members take the view that big electoral objectives are not a high priority and the most valuable role the party can play is influencing the debate, moving the Overton Window and contributing to better legislation and national policy in the long-term from Opposition. This is a respectable view, although I find it hard to identify a very long list of policies and laws we have influenced this way in recent years. In the past we led the way on, for example, Common Market membership, opposition to Apartheid, legalising abortion, gay rights and acting against genocide in Bosnia which over time influenced other parties to move our way.

Right now, there is much to be cheerful about. The last couple of years have seen phenomenal parliamentary by-election results and local election results. We are confident and determined. Next year’s general election should produce more Lib Dem MPs.

What comes after the General Election for the long term?

Past leaders have pursued different long-term strategies. Grimond, Steel and Ashdown spoke about a long-term goal of replacing Labour as the main alternative to the Conservatives, to use policy to build credibility with journalists and other people with influence, and of re-alignment, cooperation between Liberals and Labour to put the Conservatives out of office while excluding the hard left. All three sought for the party to be seen as dynamic, imaginative and principled. Kennedy maintained the sense that the party for a dynamic, principled, progressive, centre-left force but saw less potential than his predecessor for working with Labour. Clegg orientated the party more to the centre than centre-left and spoke of growing the number of MPs to 100. He then created a coalition with the Conservatives.

Which past leader’s strategy was best is a debate for another time. My point is that each of these eras had a vision (albeit one that could be adapted over time) of what the party wanted to achieve and how.

These lead to my seven questions for the next 25 year of the Liberal Democrats.

Do we seriously aspire to become the first or second party in the UK? In other words, do we aspire to get our national share of the vote into 35+% and get >13 million votes in a General Election?

If “yes” to the above, which of Labour or the Conservatives will we supplant?

How will we do it and specifically, which people who currently vote Labour/Conservative will switch their support to the Liberal Democrats?

What are the policies/values/qualities that will persuade those people to switch to us?

Are we prepared to adopt those if we don’t already have them?

If we are, where (or from whom) and how can we get the resources (human/financial/other) to communicate those policies/values/attributes to enough people?

If we do not seriously aspire to become the first or second party in the UK, what will we deliver as a third party and are we doing so?

These are questions that Labour and Conservatives have addressed when they have improved their position.

For example, at the start of the 20th century Labour was a small party. By 1924 it formed its first government. Its actions clearly answered the questions above.

It did aim to become one of the larger parties by supplanting the Liberals. It identified a progressive social agenda and being on the side of the working class as its platform. It obtained the resources to fight from growing trade unions and local party branches full of members attracted by the policy platform. It identified people who gained the vote after 1918 as a particular source of votes and people who had previously voted Liberal for progressive reasons.

Labour’s rise was not overnight. Or a one-election effort. It was a project of decades.

Likewise, when Labour or Conservatives have aimed to go from second to first at any given election, questions 3-6 that are key to success or failure.

So, what do we Liberal Democrats look like in 25 years? What do we really want to achieve and how to get there?

If we don’t have an idea of our future that then we risk others imposing on us their ideas for our future.

* Antony Hook was a Liberal Democrat MEP for South East England (2019) and has practised as a barrister since 2003. He is currently Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Kent County Council.