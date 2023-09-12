12 September 2023 – today’s press releases

Wage Figures: Sunak must commit to triple lock now

Wage Figures: Sunak must commit to triple lock now

Responding to today’s wage figures which would be used to uprate pensions, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

Rishi Sunak must commit now to the triple lock to ensure the state pension rises in line with the cost of living. His failure to commit to the triple lock earlier this week will have left a cloud of uncertainty hanging over struggling pensioners. We also need a guarantee that welfare payments won’t be slashed in real terms. Families and pensioners should not be made to pay the price for years of economic mismanagement under the Conservatives.

NHS staff cannot be left to suffer in silence

Responding to the news that female surgeons are being sexually harassed, assaulted and in some incidences raped by colleagues, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

It’s a national scandal that NHS staff are not only victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace but are then left to suffer in silence. Time and again, the government has been challenged on such cases and has failed to act. The government must stop dragging its heels and ensure there is tailored support for all those reporting incidents of this nature, and finally commit to creating a clear and systematic collection of data relating to reports of sexual misconduct within the health service for public and parliamentary scrutiny. Culture change is also needed inside the NHS and the government must get a grip to drive this through.

Government may have broken law over sewage: “Environmental vandalism on an industrial scale”

Responding to the news that the UK’s environment watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection, has said that the government may have broken the law over how it regulated sewage releases, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This damning report shows the Conservatives have repeatedly let water companies off the hook for dumping their filthy sewage into our rivers, lakes and beaches. Ministers and regulators are sitting on their hands while water companies get away with environmental vandalism on an industrial scale. It’s clear the regulators are simply not fit for purpose. We need to reform water companies to put protecting the environment at the heart of their operation, and bring in a proper regulator with teeth.

Liberal Democrats welcome TfL’s new road safety charter

