Women rule! #libdemdisco

I’m so excited! Autumn Conference is nearly here and that can only mean one thing. Lib Dem Disco!

This year, the famous Lib Dem Disco, darling of the Sunday morning press, is extra special. In this, the centenary year of when some women were first able to vote and with so many incredible, inspirational women in the party, we’ve taken the opportunity to put on a Vote100 Centenary Disco.

This year, all four competing DJ’s and the host/compere are fabulous Lib Dem women. We of course have our reigning champion and leader of the Lib Dem Newbie revolution Daisy Benson returning to defend her crown. Will Daisy emulate Jo Swinson to become a two-time champion?

Not if Layla Moran, Sarah Olney and Christine Jardine can help it!

Set lists have been sweated over and carefully crafted to leave the crowd in a breathless stupor, ready for the always hilarious “vote” (a sort of liberal shouting match).

And from this melee, a champion shall emerge!

Lib Dem Disco is at the Brighton Metropole Hotel in the Balmoral room from 10pm.

Tickets are selling fast so get yours in advance from libdemdisco.co.uk to ensure speedy entry to this always busy event.

As before, there will be a cash bar until midnight and dancing until 1am.

* Colin McGerty is a ward organiser for Cambridge Liberal Democrats. This week he tweets from @libdemdisco but can generally be found via @colinmcgerty.