Alex Meredith

This Weekend You Can Help Stop the Climate Emergency

By | Thu 13th September 2018 - 12:00 pm
Liberal Democrat Voice at Conference

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
On the official party website: Conference home

I’ll admit it, I do not always come to conference fully prepared.  Well, to be honest, I’m often reading the motions or amendments for the first time in the hall.  As a result I have sat in debates and wondered “why has Y been carved out” or “why hasn’t this great idea been extended to X” and occasionally “how on earth has line Z made it in”!

I know I am not the only one –speakers in debates often raise everything from minor tweaks to wholly new directions in policy in their speeches and interventions, only for a summation speech to respond with the reproving reminder “some good points have been made and we would have liked to have considered them at the consultation stage but alas they were not raised…..”

Well conference-goers, do not spend your weekend being (as I have) a disappointed would-be policy tweaker. Bring your ideas to the Consultative Sessions!

In particular, as a member of the snappily-titled Climate Change and Low-Carbon Economy Policy Working Group I want to urge you to come and spend your Saturday lunchtime in our clean, green company.

The Working Group has produced an initial consultation paper, but detailed policy formulation is still at an early stage so your thoughts, ideas and inspiration on this cornerstone of Lib Dem policy would be very welcome.  We put forward some excellent policies in the 2017 manifesto that have been developed recently by the Vision for Britain: Clean, Green and Carbon Free report.  Our task as a Working Group is to build on this strong base.

Our policies make a difference.  Lib Dems in 2010-15 laid the foundations for some of the key successes Britain can boast on the low carbon economy, most notably our world-leading position in Offshore Wind.  As the climate emergency becomes more urgent, our policy should become more radical.  At the same time, we need to distil ideas that are simple to explain and can capture the public’s imagination in a way that can be translated into electoral success.

For example, what do you think about an economy-wide carbon tax with the proceeds being paid directly to the population in an equal dividend?  Should more of the electricity system be in community/local authority hands? Could a reform of council tax or developer levies incentivise a meaningful drive for energy efficiency in buildings?

Our debate is framed by the themes set out in the Vision for Britain report: Power, Heat in Buildings, Transport, Industry, Sustainable Bioenergy Agriculture and Land use change, Financing the Transition, Delivering the Transition, Building Support for Change.  The full consultation paper is here.

That’s a lot to discuss in 90 minutes but we will do our best to get all your bright ideas discussed or logged for future development.  If you can’t make it to the session please send in your thoughts in response to the consultation paper.  Working Group members would also be happy to discuss the topic at regional conferences or elsewhere.

Consultation Sessions are a great chance to engage our brilliant members at an early stage so if you are there, please join us at 13:00 on Saturday at Hilton Balmoral Room to help us create the world-saving, epoch-defining, eye-catching, election-winning Lib Dem zero carbon policy of the future. [No pressure.]

See you there.

 

* Alex Meredith is a former PPC for Wantage and writes a blog on energy and climate policy at www.brightgreendragon.com

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Conference and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJennie 13th Sep - 1:25pm
    Seeing the entire parliamentary party in lockstep over something which is definitely going to see the party get taken over from within if implemented as...
  • User AvatarDave Page 13th Sep - 1:25pm
    This is an argument in bad faith, Tim. I'm opposed to Vince's proposed reforms for two reasons. Firstly, because I don't think it will lead...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 13th Sep - 1:08pm
    Thank you for this Elaine. I didn’t know anything like this was happening. First thing I’d have set your group up as Lib Dem Involve...
  • User AvatarJennie 13th Sep - 1:04pm
    Jim: I'll pass that on to the relevant people.
  • User Avatarfrankie 13th Sep - 12:38pm
    Why invest when you can pillage the world for skills. Ok we are struggling to import EU skills but I'm sure no one will complain...
  • User AvatarJoeB 13th Sep - 12:35pm
    Peter Martin, navel gazing is what we do in the run-up to every Libdem conference. I think the Guardian article you link to makes sense...