Tim Farron MP writes…Vision before vanity

Former leaders probably shouldn’t write articles in the run up to a party conference, but here goes…

Let’s start by turning the clock back eleven years. In September 2007 we arrived at our conference in Brighton with Ming Campbell as leader, expecting an early election.

Gordon Brown had just succeeded Tony Blair as Prime Minister without a fight.

Actually, there had been quite a fight as the Blair / Brown psycho drama had played out over the course of a fractious decade in Downing Street. But there had been no electoral contest as Gordon took the top job. David Miliband had bottled it, and John McDonnell had tried and failed to get enough signatures to get on the ballot paper.

Perhaps this one horse race struck many in Labour as not being terribly healthy and whilst they might not have sympathised with McDonnell’s hard-left views, they felt – on reflection – that it would have been better if he had got enough signatures to ensure that Brown had to experience some democracy before stepping into Tony’s shoes.

I suspect that McDonnell’s experience led to many Labour moderates choosing to sign the nomination forms of Diane Abbott in 2010, and of Jeremy Corbyn in 2015… A word to the wise: never back someone if you don’t want them to win.

Whatever we Liberal Democrats might have said at the time about his lack of democratic legitimacy, there really wasn’t an enormous clamour for Brown to seek his own mandate having taken on the role a few months earlier. After all in 2005 Blair and Brown had very much been presented as a joint ticket.

Nevertheless, Labour looked good in the polls. They were ten points ahead of a fairly wobbly looking Cameron and Osborne (who looked like a kind of very wealthy, poor-man’s Blair and Brown, if you see what I mean…). Brown fancied his chances of crushing the Tories and so the weather was set fair for an October 2007 election. Westmorland and Lonsdale Liberal Democrats had 40,000 flying start leaflets printed, 25,000 target letters stuffed and a thousand poster boards pasted up ready…

But – two weeks after our conference – on the same day that the England Rugby Union team surprisingly defeated Australia in the 2007 World Cup semi-final, Gordon Brown delivered his own surprise. He backed down, there would be no early election. A decision that trashed his reputation and ultimately led to his defeat in 2010… and to the formation of the coalition.

Gordon’s decision to march his troops back down the hill was to make a difference to the Liberal Democrats in 2010, but it also affected us there and then in 2007.

Ming Campbell had taken on the mantle of leading the party in the sad turmoil after Charles Kennedy’s resignation in early 2006. Ming chose to step down following Gordon Brown’s announcement that there was no longer the prospect of an early election. Ming gave immense service to the party by putting his own ambition to one side in the party’s interest.

In the Autumn of 2007, the party needed an Acting Leader to take the helm. Up danced our Deputy Leader Vince Cable. Having been PPS to Ming, I became Acting PPS to the Acting Leader – I was the lowest of the low! But I got to see first hand the cross-party respect that Vince built, not only for his deft handling of PMQs (who could forget his observation that Gordon Brown had transformed from Stalin to Mr Bean?) but also for his integrity.

Fast forward eleven years, and as we gather again in Brighton this September, Vince is back at the helm of the party, and has shown the same selfless strength that Ming showed in 2007.

As we approach the third decade of the 21st century, the structures of all political parties are still locked into the Victorian model. Reform is greatly needed. Not everyone will agree with the proposals that Vince has put forward for reform, but the fact that he has put the cat among the pigeons and opened up the debate should be seen as visionary and vital.

Vince is calling for a Movement for Moderates. Now, I am a radical liberal rather than a centrist, but I believe in co-operating with others who may not be liberals but do share our desire for a rational civilised politics. People from all sides are shuddering at the thought of a choice at the next election of J. Corbyn vs B. Johnson. Britain deserves better than that surely?

So if you are looking at the Lib Dem numbers in the opinion polls, and weeping into your muesli, please take this as an affectionate rebuke to put aside any self-indulgence and instead join Vince and the parliamentary party in reaching out to the millions of voters who identify themselves with the rational, civilised centre in British politics. Those who would have traditionally voted – or even represented – Labour or the Tories, but can no longer bring themselves to do so. Those who are idealistic but not dogmatic, and seek to co-operate with others to prevent a lurch into dangerous nationalism or populism.

Vince’s proposals offer a way to draw in rational folk from across the political divide, and to build on our liberal and democrat tradition to create a positive, yes centrist and internationalist grouping that neither of the two big parties are currently capable of offering.

A Liberal Democrat recovery is no longer just something that we want to see, it has now become a national duty…. to offer the opposite of all that Johnson and Corbyn stand for. I am not going to descend into personal jibes and comment on their qualities as individuals. One of them writes good books; the other makes good jam. I don’t want either of them as Prime Minister.

Whether you agree with Vince’s reforms or not, please back the man who is making them. Because in the face of ideological obsessives who do not care how their ideology affects people’s actual lives, it is refreshing to be led by someone principled and modest and unselfish. His desire to make the Liberal Democrats the movement that can provide a credible alternative to the horrors presented by the red and blue teams has surely earned him our backing.

In the coming year, Vince offers something unique; something that Britain desperately needs. So as Strictly gets underway, let’s get behind our own Dancing Master.

* Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Refugees and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.