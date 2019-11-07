7 November 2019 – the overnight press release

Lib Dems: Javid has more in common with the Labour party than he thinks
Speaking ahead of Sajid Javid’s speech tomorrow, Liberal Democrat shadow Chancellor and Deputy Leader, Ed Davey said:
The most significant economic policy divide in this election is between Brexit economics and Remain economics. The uncomfortable truth for Javid is that the Conservatives and Corbyn actually agree on Brexit.
Brexit, whether red or blue, will be disastrous for Britain, threatening businesses and livelihoods right across the country.
And the Conservatives and Labour also both want significant shifts in the direction of Britain’s economic policy – one to the hard right and one to the far left.
In contrast, the Liberal Democrats are committed to stopping Brexit, to boost growth and generate a Remain Bonus of £50 billion for our public services. This election is a once in a generation opportunity for voters to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.
The Labour and Tory parties policy is to spend more of the reduced Brexit economy cake on populists polices. The Lib Dem policy seems to be if we don’t leave the cake will be bigger, true but you need to say what you will spend and how much extra. It is a reality Austerity has failed, people are sick to the back teeth of failing public services and declining living standards, if you are pushing that discredited line prepare to fail and fail badly.
Look at Austerity as the Brexit of its age, many where in favour of it until they had to pay the cost of it. As soon as the cost came due the believers just didn’t believe anymore and now want an end to it.