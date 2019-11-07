7 November 2019 – the overnight press release

Lib Dems: Javid has more in common with the Labour party than he thinks

Speaking ahead of Sajid Javid’s speech tomorrow, Liberal Democrat shadow Chancellor and Deputy Leader, Ed Davey said:

The most significant economic policy divide in this election is between Brexit economics and Remain economics. The uncomfortable truth for Javid is that the Conservatives and Corbyn actually agree on Brexit.

Brexit, whether red or blue, will be disastrous for Britain, threatening businesses and livelihoods right across the country.

And the Conservatives and Labour also both want significant shifts in the direction of Britain’s economic policy – one to the hard right and one to the far left.

In contrast, the Liberal Democrats are committed to stopping Brexit, to boost growth and generate a Remain Bonus of £50 billion for our public services. This election is a once in a generation opportunity for voters to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.