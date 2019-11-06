Caron Lindsay

That Remain Alliance is go…

By | Wed 6th November 2019 - 11:32 pm

So it looks like the efforts of Unite to Remain are about to bear fruit.

For some months, difficult negotiations have taken place. Now, a result has been achieved in tens of seats which will see Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru or Greens stand down in favour of one Remain candidate. Details fo the seats in question will be announced tomorrow.

Jo Swinson said:

We are delighted that an agreement has been reached.  We would like to thank Unite to Remain for making this possible.

This is a significant moment for all people who want to support remain candidates across the country.  We look forward to sharing the detail of the seats tomorrow.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

