6 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: Missed budget shows extent of Tories’ Brexit mess

Lib Dems: Swinson visiting businesses, while Johnson’s Brexit damages their prospects

Lib Dems enter into historic arrangement to elect Remain MPs

Today was the intended date of Sajid Javid’s first Budget as Chancellor. Responding to this, Liberal Democrat shadow Chancellor and Deputy Leader Ed Davey said:

Today should’ve been the Conservative’s budget day, but if anything, the fact it’s not happening shows that the Conservative Party are not fit for office. The mess they have got us into, with Boris Johnson’s ridiculous do or die promise and illegal shutdown of Parliament, has led to more time being wasted whilst we fail to discuss the biggest issues facing our country. That is why we are having this election. By not having the budget, the Conservatives are running away from the dire impact of Johnson’s hard Brexit on our economy. The budget would have seen published the latest forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, which would have shown how damaging Boris Johnson’s deal would be in comparison to staying in the EU. The Liberal Democrats are clear we want to stop Brexit so we can build a brighter future for our country. The remain bonus could be used to help fund our public services and by stopping Brexit we could finally spend the time so desperately needed on solving the inequalities in our country.

Responding to Boris Johnson’s statement outside Downing Street this afternoon, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit secretary Tom Brake said:

We’re just a few hours into the campaign and the Conservative Party are already in dire straits following a string of major gaffes. Whilst Johnson outlines his terrible proposals, Jo Swinson is out in the country, visiting businesses that will be badly damaged by Johnson’s Brexit. The Liberal Democrats have an ambitious plan for our future, we will stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Today (07.11.2019) the Liberal Democrats have announced they have entered into arrangements in a number of seats with Plaid Cymru and the Green Party.

The arrangement will see the Liberal Democrats working with both parties, getting candidates to stand aside for those who will campaign to stop Brexit.

The news follows a successful arrangement in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, which saw Liberal Democrat MP Jane Dodds defeat the Conservative Party in August earlier this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: