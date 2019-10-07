Mark Valladares

7 October 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 7th October 2019 - 11:59 pm
  • Lib Dems: Govt grovelling over food standards to try and secure US trade deal
  • Swinson: Corbyn could be the block to stopping a No Deal
  • Heidi Allen joins the Liberal Democrats (see here)

Lib Dems: Govt grovelling over food standards to try and secure US trade deal

Responding to the reports from a leaked document stating that the Department for International Trade will try to lower the UK’s food standards to secure a trade deal with the United States, Liberal Democrat shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said:

The promises made by Boris Johnson and the Conservative Government that the UK would have a whole host of trade deals in place by Brexit day have now long been seen to be nonsense, however this desperation by Liz Truss represents a new low.

This leak shows how Government ministers are willing to abandon safety standards on the food we feed our families in a hopeless attempt to try and replace the trade we will lose as members of the European Union.

The Tories’ vision of Global Britain is in tatters. Our position on the world stage is no longer being a leader in minimum standards to protect people’s welfare, but instead we are witnessing our Government try to roll these back or abandon them entirely.

This grovelling to Donald Trump to get a trade deal must stop. The route out of this mess is to stop Brexit and the Liberal Democrats will continue to lead this fight.

Swinson: Corbyn could be the block to stopping a No Deal

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has today warned that Jeremy Corbyn could be “the biggest block to stopping a No Deal Brexit” following the Labour leadership refusing to back any interim Prime Minister but Jeremy Corbyn.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

Liberal Democrats are absolutely prepared to go forward with a government of national unity. The country needs that as an insurance option to ensure we have a Prime Minister who will actually obey the rule of law and request an extension of Article 50.

That Prime Minister could be anybody that commands the confidence of the House of Commons. Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t have the numbers to command a majority and until he accepts that fact he could end up being the biggest block to stopping a No Deal Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats remain determined to stop Brexit, because the best deal possible is the one we have right now as members of the European Union.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Allen 7th Oct - 11:47pm
    "The fact that Corbyn won’t rule himself out is causing the 40 or so Ind/TIG MPs to say they won’t even vote for a VONC,...
  • User AvatarChris Leeds 7th Oct - 10:57pm
    Welcome Heidi. I've long thought you belong in the Lib Dems and I'm delighted that you've made the step.
  • User AvatarJohnmc 7th Oct - 10:25pm
    Welcome Heidi, and well done Ian too.
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 7th Oct - 10:22pm
    @Martin - Ian Sollom has very graciously stood aside to allow her to stand in S Cambs. I do hope the party has made assurances...
  • User AvatarTonyH 7th Oct - 10:18pm
    Martin - Heidi is going to stand in South Cambridgeshire. It says so in her statement.
  • User AvatarRoss McLean 7th Oct - 10:14pm
    But Andy - The fact that Corbyn won't rule himself out is causing the 40 or so Ind/TIG MPs to say they won't even vote...