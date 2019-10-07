7 October 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: Govt grovelling over food standards to try and secure US trade deal

Swinson: Corbyn could be the block to stopping a No Deal

Heidi Allen joins the Liberal Democrats (see here)

Responding to the reports from a leaked document stating that the Department for International Trade will try to lower the UK’s food standards to secure a trade deal with the United States, Liberal Democrat shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said:

The promises made by Boris Johnson and the Conservative Government that the UK would have a whole host of trade deals in place by Brexit day have now long been seen to be nonsense, however this desperation by Liz Truss represents a new low. This leak shows how Government ministers are willing to abandon safety standards on the food we feed our families in a hopeless attempt to try and replace the trade we will lose as members of the European Union. The Tories’ vision of Global Britain is in tatters. Our position on the world stage is no longer being a leader in minimum standards to protect people’s welfare, but instead we are witnessing our Government try to roll these back or abandon them entirely. This grovelling to Donald Trump to get a trade deal must stop. The route out of this mess is to stop Brexit and the Liberal Democrats will continue to lead this fight.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has today warned that Jeremy Corbyn could be “the biggest block to stopping a No Deal Brexit” following the Labour leadership refusing to back any interim Prime Minister but Jeremy Corbyn.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: