8 July 2019 – the overnight press release

Davey: Underfunding of Children’s Services is costing police time

Responding to research by the Howard League for Penal Reform, which shows that some children’s homes call the police 200 times a year, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The Conservative Government is underfunding Children’s Services, and that’s a false economy. When they don’t have the staff to deal with these issues, it falls to the police at much greater cost.

We also need different services to work together to address the factors that cause children to run away or engage in criminal behaviour in the first place.

That way, the police will be free to focus on tackling the rise in violent crime, solving more burglaries and robberies to bring closure to victims, and making our communities safe.