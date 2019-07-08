Mark Valladares

A new week starts, not much happening…

By | Mon 8th July 2019 - 10:30 am

Welcome to another week of political drift. With both ourselves and the Conservatives (and by extension the country) waiting for new leaders, and the Labour Party merely waiting for signs of leadership from the incumbent on the biggest issue of the day, it’s fair to say that government is a bit like an aircraft awaiting a landing slot at a congested airport – merely circling the intended destination but not actually reaching it.

And yet, with the current deadline for a Brexit deal less than four months away, and Parliament still due to go into a five week recess in just three weeks, if there is any sense of urgency, it exists only in the minds of those opposed to Brexit. Ah well, it’s not as if our economic future is at stake, is it?

So, what have we got to look forward to? Parliament is quiet again this week, with the potential highlights being the Second Readings of the Parliamentary Buildings (Restoration and Renewal) and Non-Domestic Rating (Public Lavatories) Bills – no, I’m not kidding, honest. And yes, I acknowledge that, for those impacted, the latter Bill is an opportunity to encourage greater provision of public lavatories, it does rather give a picture of a musical Emperor and an imperial capital in flames.

Other than that, even our regular contributors appear to have headed off for their summer breaks, so it might be an opportunity for a quiet day here at LDV…

So, do talk amongst yourselves. Anything troubling you?…

