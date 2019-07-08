Was the diplomatic leak part of a plot to make Nigel Farage UK ambassador to the US?

There was a very interesting discussion on Radio 4’s Westminster Hour , last night, concerning the leaking of memos from the UK ambassador to the USA, Sir Kim Darroch.Pippa Crerar, Policy Editor of the Mirror, expressed the view that the leaks were unlikely to have come from a civil servant because the memos were restricted. Therefore, the leaks are more likely to have come from senior politicians. Ms Crerar then asked us to look at the motivations of those involved.

The following wasn’t mentioned on the programme, but it is not outlandish to suggest that the undermining of Sir Kim is part of a plot to make Nigel Farage the UK ambassador to the USA. Of course, he would love all the adoration in the US that would be involved, and all the facetime with his best buddy Donald Trump.

From Boris Johnson’s point of view, Farage’s appointment would get a potential rival well out of the way and convince ex-Conservatives who are now Brexit party voters, to come back into the Tory fold.

Already, the Telegraph, through Asa Bennet, is suggesting such a scenario: “Boris will need an ambassador Trump trusts in Washington. Why not send Nigel Farage?”

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.