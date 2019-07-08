Paul Walter

Was the diplomatic leak part of a plot to make Nigel Farage UK ambassador to the US?

By | Mon 8th July 2019 - 2:42 pm


Embed from Getty Images
There was a very interesting discussion on Radio 4’s Westminster Hour, last night, concerning the leaking of memos from the UK ambassador to the USA, Sir Kim Darroch.

Pippa Crerar, Policy Editor of the Mirror, expressed the view that the leaks were unlikely to have come from a civil servant because the memos were restricted. Therefore, the leaks are more likely to have come from senior politicians. Ms Crerar then asked us to look at the motivations of those involved.

The following wasn’t mentioned on the programme, but it is not outlandish to suggest that the undermining of Sir Kim is part of a plot to make Nigel Farage the UK ambassador to the USA. Of course, he would love all the adoration in the US that would be involved, and all the facetime with his best buddy Donald Trump.

From Boris Johnson’s point of view, Farage’s appointment would get a potential rival well out of the way and convince ex-Conservatives who are now Brexit party voters, to come back into the Tory fold.

Already, the Telegraph, through Asa Bennet, is suggesting such a scenario: “Boris will need an ambassador Trump trusts in Washington. Why not send Nigel Farage?”

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • expats 8th Jul '19 - 3:16pm

    IMO it is just another civil servant leak…BUT, just because you’re paranoid it doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you…

    The problem is not Sir Kim Darroch’s views ( after all, it is our ambassador’s duty to report things as he sees them) it is the leak. Boris Johnson, who is now a great Donald fan, accused Trump of “quite stupefying ignorance” and deemed him “unfit” to be president.
    It’s a bit rich for Farage ( who has made a career out of ‘being economical with the truth) to call for Darroch’s head (for being honest).

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 8th Jul - 3:09pm
    Richard Underhill: I didn't think you would. Although my comment was in reply to yours, it is directed principally at the Corbyn groupies on this...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 8th Jul - 3:05pm
    Peter Martin: Yes people are fed up with Brexit but it is the Brexiteers who keep the pot boiling by preventing every reasonable attempt to...
  • User Avatarexpats 8th Jul - 2:58pm
    Mick Taylor, Nonconformistradical,... Contrary to your assertions (Methinks Expats is a very unforgiving chap who wants everything set in aspic“) I don't have any problem...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 8th Jul - 2:56pm
    Peter Martin: The establishment are at last aware that their misguided policies and patronising attitude caused many people to show their contempt for them by...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Jul - 2:52pm
    @ Alex Macfie, " ......young Remain supporters who flocked to him are now realising that he is in reality a Brexiteer." Jeremy Corbyn's views on...
  • User AvatarAcland 8th Jul - 2:41pm
    jayne Mansfield: Surely it is the voters who were not in full possession of the facts and have now become better informed. It is the...