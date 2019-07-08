Jo Swinson’s tour of Brecon and Radnorshire’s by-election HQ

Jo Swinson headed to Brecon again today to help Jane Dodds campaign.

Here’s her whistle stop tour of the busy looking by-election HQ. As you would expect, there are lots of leaflets and cake.

And someone on his very first Lib Dem by-election campaign. And that someone looks incredibly comfortable and on message.

https://twitter.com/joswinson/status/1148283193566666752

The point, really, is to persuade people to go.

I remember how much it meant to us in Dunfermline in the middle of Winter back in 2006 when what seemed like the entire party turned up to put in a shift or several. We were able to deliver that winning campaign because we had the help.

Jane Dodds is an incredibly talented and experienced MP. We need someone with her background on our benches. I’m going there a week on Thursday for 3 days because I want to see her in the House of Commons.

I should add that other leadership candidates can also be found in Brecon because this site is scrupulously neutral. Ed’s going there tomorrow and we’ll be reporting on his visit too.

Are you going? Have you been? Send your Brecon campaign stories to [email protected]

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings