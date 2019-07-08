Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson’s tour of Brecon and Radnorshire’s by-election HQ

By | Mon 8th July 2019 - 7:41 pm

Jo Swinson headed to Brecon again today to help Jane Dodds campaign.

Here’s her whistle stop tour of the busy looking by-election HQ. As you would expect, there are lots of leaflets and cake.

And someone on his very first Lib Dem by-election campaign. And that someone looks incredibly comfortable and on message.

https://twitter.com/joswinson/status/1148283193566666752
The point, really, is to persuade people to go.
I remember how much it meant to us in Dunfermline in the middle of Winter back in 2006 when what seemed like the entire party turned up to put in a shift or several. We were able to deliver that winning campaign because we had the help.
Jane Dodds is an incredibly talented and experienced MP. We need someone with her background on our benches. I’m going there a week on Thursday for 3 days because I want to see her in the House of Commons.

I should add that other leadership candidates can also be found in Brecon because this site is scrupulously neutral. Ed’s going there tomorrow and we’ll be reporting on his visit too.
Are you going? Have you been? Send your Brecon campaign stories to [email protected]

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mick Taylor 8th Jul '19 - 7:45pm

    I have already spent 2.5 days there and will spend the last 3 days of the campaign there as well with my wife Ruth.
    It really is important to get Jane elected, so YOU should drop everything else and go to B&R as soon as you can and for as long as you can. In the old leaflet parlance, ‘Please don’t rely on someone else the help Jane Dodds win, they may be relying on you”.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 8th Jul - 6:50pm
    Peter Martin, Why are you not engaging with my suggestions but instead are setting up things to attack which I haven’t suggested? As I said...
  • User Avatarexpats 8th Jul - 5:59pm
    Alex Macfie 8th Jul '19 - 1:33pm........In 2017 most voters didn’t really know who Corbyn was; the media was not treating him as a serious...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 8th Jul - 5:59pm
    No, this is a conspiracy theory. Remember the pessimist who was US ambassador to the Court of Saint James in 1940? One of his sons...
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 8th Jul - 5:51pm
    A) I don't want to live in a world where that is 'serious' politics B) It's possible that's the motivation (but really? Either Boris or...
  • User AvatarRichard C 8th Jul - 5:43pm
    Interesting article. A few points/questions:- 1. When the future of the country's prosperity is at stake (which should exercise both "remainers" and 'leavers") why are...
  • User Avatarfrankie 8th Jul - 5:30pm
    It would be nice to think people paid attention, but it is eminently possible the party leadership live in the Westminster bubble where the only...