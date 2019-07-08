8 July 2019 – today’s press releases

Two today, with two more embargoed until after midnight (we’ll publish them in the morning)…
Labour heads towards another Brexit fudge
Responding to the latest potential shift in Labour Brexit policy, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:
The unions seem to have moved to a position to support Liberal Democrat policy to stop a Tory Brexit. However, a Labour Brexit would be no better. Labour must rule out their Brexit-supporting leader negotiating their own Brexit deal.
Liberal Democrats have been clear for three years on our policy for Brexit. We will keep fighting to stop Brexit.
Even now, after millions of remainers have deserted them, Labour manage only a fudge.
Swinson: UK needs a PM that will stand up to bully-boy Trump
Commenting on President Trump’s tweets about Sir Kim Darroch, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:
Donald Trump has once again shown the world how unfit he is to hold the office of President of the United States.
His advice on our future in the European Union is not welcome, and no foreign leader should have a veto on our foreign policy.
Whether it’s Johnson or Hunt who takes the keys to Number 10, both will continue to roll over and put up with President Trump’s tantrums. The UK deserves a Prime Minister who will stand up to this bully.