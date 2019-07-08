8 July 2019 – today’s press releases

Two today, with two more embargoed until after midnight (we’ll publish them in the morning)…

Labour heads towards another Brexit fudge

Responding to the latest potential shift in Labour Brexit policy, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The unions seem to have moved to a position to support Liberal Democrat policy to stop a Tory Brexit. However, a Labour Brexit would be no better. Labour must rule out their Brexit-supporting leader negotiating their own Brexit deal. Liberal Democrats have been clear for three years on our policy for Brexit. We will keep fighting to stop Brexit. Even now, after millions of remainers have deserted them, Labour manage only a fudge.

Swinson: UK needs a PM that will stand up to bully-boy Trump

Commenting on President Trump’s tweets about Sir Kim Darroch, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said: