8 July 2019 – at the end of the day, it’s the end of the day…

Well, thank you for your company today, and for your comments. Also, thanks to my colleagues, Paul and Caron, for filling some of the gaps.

The noble Lord Greaves has noted that, whilst not much has been happening, we did miss an interesting debate in the Lords on 27 June, proposed by Barbara Janke, on the impact of recent benefit changes on vulnerable people. We (and by that, I mean “I”) have rather lost the habit of reporting on the Lords. Perhaps I need to get back into the swing of that, as nobody else seems to be keen on doing it.

We’ve had a number of suggestions regarding the Alston Report, written by a United Nations rapporteur looking at the prevalence of poverty in the United Kingdom. And yes, we haven’t covered it. In truth, and I speak only for myself here, it isn’t an area of personal expertise, and I tend to the slightly eccentric view that I write about things I understand. We would, naturally, welcome well-written pieces on it, as well as on what the Liberal Democrat response should be.

I am touched by David Raw’s suggestion that I might have some influence. As a semi-retired Party bureaucrat and Chair of a small but perfectly formed Parish Council in the heart of the Suffolk countryside, I wouldn’t claim to be particularly influential, other than perhaps as a Day Editor of this esteemed website.

The message, I guess, is “must try harder”, and one can only attempt to do so.

I’ll end today with some music though, something I had been doing at the end of my duty day, and ought to resume. Something a little different, this evening, a fusion of Portuguese fado and baroque ensemble, “Rosa Negra no meu Peito”, by L’Arpeggiata, featuring Misia… Enjoy!