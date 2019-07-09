9 July 2019 – the overnight press releases

Teachers agree – it’s time to scrap SATs

Responding to today’s [Tuesday’s] indicative ballot by the National Education Union, revealing that 97% of primary school teachers want to replace Key Stage 2 SATs, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

Today’s ballot shows that teachers have had enough with SATs. They want to deliver a high-quality education, rather than be put under the unnecessary pressure of a high-stakes testing regime that offers no benefit for their class. The pressure on headteachers and teachers to perform well cascades down the school to pupils. Teachers put on revision classes, booster sessions and past papers, all for something that Conservative ministers openly admit is not to assess children, but to test schools. It is time to lower the stakes of testing. Liberal Democrats would abolish Key Stage 2 SATs and reform league tables so that teachers can get on with the job they desperately want to do: supporting the learning and wellbeing of their pupils.

Tories can no longer claim to be a party of business

Responding to the British Chambers of Commerce and job site Indeed report that 53% of UK businesses with staff from outside the UK would be negatively impacted by the Conservative Government’s immigration proposals, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said: