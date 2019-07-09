Mathew Hulbert

Being “tolerated’ is not enough

By | Tue 9th July 2019 - 8:55 am

So, this past weekend I was reminded that there are still spaces where you’re vulnerable as an LGBT+ person and there are still people who believe that to be a gay man as I am, indeed to be any member of the Queer community, makes you somehow ‘wrong,’ somehow ‘broken,’ somehow not ‘normal.’This past weekend I was on a panel debating people who, because of their interpretation of their religion’s code, cannot ever accept, affirm and celebrate me for who I am and who I love.

I got told that I was to be ‘tolerated.’

I don’t wish to be ‘tolerated.’

‘Tolerated’ means that you’re not accepted or wanted, but people will put up with you if they have to.

I challenged these views robustly. ..and other tropes which I won’t repeat here, because of how offensive they are…but it reminded me that being publicly LGBT+, especially as an activist, can leave you in a very vulnerable position.

Now, other people at the event couldn’t have been more supportive, more gracious, more accepting.

I’m not sorry I took part.

Because if there’s no one there to challenge prejudiced views, how are they ever overcome?

But, I did come home and have a bit of a weep.

I wept because I was reminded that me being who I am and loving who I love is still offensive to some people and-according to them-their God.

My God, however, Is Love.

He always puts first the Least, the Last and the Lost.

This experience, whilst wearying, has reminded me why I’m an LGBT+ Rights Campaigner.

Why I’m an out and proud gay man.

Why I’ll always fight, each and every day, until everyone in our communities, has acceptance, dignity, justice and equality.

The bigots and the haters will not win.

Love Is Love.

* Mathew Hulbert is Vice Chair of Bosworth Constituency Lib Dems and a former Councillor.

