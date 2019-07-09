What I’d change about the coalition

Since 2010, I’ve been very loyal to the Liberal Democrats.
There were many things I disliked during the Coalition, but I kept silent for fear of feeding the ridiculous exaggerated attacks on our party. Deficit reduction was hard, but in the lifetime of the Coalition, the amount cut was similar to Labour’s 2010 plans.
After the Coalition, my party was in a dire state, so for the same reason, I kept quiet about my concerns.
Only now the party is surging in the opinion polls do I feel free to say what I wish we’d done in Coalition. This article is to encourage those who are thinking about joining the party but are worried about what happened between 2010 and 2015, that they will have friends in the party. I also want to reassure new members that it’s okay to disagree with party policy, as long as you agree with the broad principles laid out in the preamble of the party’s constitution.
Below are three of my concerns about the Coalition.
(1) The decision to raise the income tax threshold. It was expensive; for the low paid, much of the benefit was clawed back with reduced benefits; and without it, we could have cut a little less severely. The suggestion of the IFS, to increase the amount the low paid could earn without losing their means-tested benefits, would have been far better targeted at helping low-income families.
(2) The bedroom tax. On paper, it sounded sensible. The idea of reallocating large family houses from those who didn’t need them to those who did wasn’t necessarily a bad idea. But local councils weren’t required to provide suitable alternative accommodation. I’m glad that, in 2014, we changed our position.
(3) Local government cuts. These were far too deep. It’s a natural instinct for a central government that wants to cut expenditure to foist a disproportionate burden onto local government. I wish we had vetoed this.
However, I don’t want to give the impression that I have any sympathy for Jeremy Corbyn when he rails against the Coalition. We held the Tories back on some truly savage cuts. Cuts which were quickly introduced when the Tories won a majority in 2015.
Corbyn showed his utter hypocrisy with 2017 manifesto plans that involved implementing most of those 2015 Tory cuts. That meant that, at a time when the pressure on government finances was far less, for those on benefits, a Corbyn government would have imposed harsher austerity than the Coalition did.
No party is perfect. We’ve made mistakes, including the three I mention above. There’s much members like me and new members could do to improve the party. If you are reading this, and you want to fight for social justice, please help us do this by joining the Liberal Democrats.
* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.
A very helpful post George.
I joined the Liberal Democrats in early 2017. I came from a Labour Party tradition going back generations, and was myself a Labour Councillor. I left the Labour Party many years ago and thereafter voted Lib Dem in most elections, but found it hard to fully break the tribal loyalty and take the step of joining the Lib Dems.
Part of my reluctance was the coalition. I didn’t have a problem with Lib Dem participation in it. The electoral ariithmatic made that the only coalition available, and if we’re serious about PR then coalitions are in our future as well as our past.
My issue at the time was the naivety of backing policies we clearly didn’t agree with, not just with our votes, but with our arguments. The pitch should have been much more clearly that we’re having to let some things happen that we don’t like, because we can get some of our policies through, and ameliorate others.
Eventually I concluded that the Coalition errors were just that and not something worse. That realisation, together with Brexit, persuaded me to take the plunge and join the party.
I agree with you that there are a lot of disenchanted Labour people that we can appeal to, with every hope of success, but to maximise that opportunity we have to be honest about the coalition. We don’t have to grovel, just explain. One of the Leadership candidates seems to get that, but the other doesn’t,.
Hi George,
I agree with the general tenor of your article but I don’t necessarily agree with your three coalition concerns. I think we were right to raise the income tax personal allowance . And you don’t mention the dreaded ‘tuition fees’ fiasco.
In defence of our part in the coalition we should be clear that:
1. Our MPs were outnumbered by more than 5 to 1 by Conservatives and therefore our
influence was limited.
2. We had five years of ‘strong and stable government’. Contrast with the shambles
since 2015.
3. We should make it very clear that we are not only against austerity but against the
causes of austerity – Labour’s recklessness. Remember Liam Byrne’s “There is no
money left”.
On the bedroom tax the Lib Dems’ main problem was the shoddy quality of reporting in the media (and our own media operation having taken a big hit due to Short money I would imagine) — it had already come into effect for private tenants, and the extension to social tenants had already been announced by the government in 2008: this was a Labour plan that the coalition just carried on with, not a cunning evil Tory scheme.
Unlike the private tenants who the equivalent move had hit with little electoral impact because they were a mass of individuals trying to get by, social tenants had a big organised and well funded interest to champion their story to the press – the housing associations. These acted like unions, heavily stacked with Labour leaning people who were only too willing to tell the press what a terrible thing this was, without mentioning that they had themselves voted for it.
And so as a measure it hit us harder than we deserved.
Not that that stopped it being a blooming silly idea: the bedroom tax treats a symptom rather than tackling the disease causing that symptom.
Not quite sure why my post was garbled but I hope that it is still intelligible.
More pointless raking over the Past, the largely forgotten Past as far as most Voters are concerned. The only real lesson to be learned about being a junior partner in a Coalition is – Don’t.
This is a time to be focusing on our Future, there are crucial decisions to be taken & Time is running out.
Paul Barker, have you written to Ed Davey telling him to stop running a leadership campaign where he talks loudly about the achievements of the party in coalition and his record as a minister, because he is indulging in ‘pointless raking over the past?’
If / when we are running high in the polls going into a general election and journalists are poring over the 2010 negotiations and aftermath in retrospective pieces, and speculating about what might happen if we hold the balance of power, will you write to the Times / Guardian and tell them to stop ‘pointless raking over the past’?
The Coalition ended 4 years ago – inside the normal electoral cycle. It is now (rightly or wrongly) perceived as the start of the political period we are now in. It is live politics, and how its legacy is seen in this party is worthy of debate and is still contested.
Obviously it’s worthy of polite debate, which is what George is attempting. But it’s not and should not be a taboo.
Paul Barker’s comment that “the lesson to be learned about being the junior partner in a coalition is – Don’t” is superficially attractive but in fact it would work against everything we believe in. We all want to see a genuine proportional voting system – at least I assume a huge majority of us do. And one of the consequences of such a system is that an outright parliamentary majority for ANY party becomes almost impossible. So a coalition of two or more parties is almost always needed to produce a stable government. To say that a party should never agree to be the junior partner in such a coalition would pretty much defeat the object of proportional representation.
Michael Cole 9th Jul ’19 – 1:05pm
“Labour’s recklessness” was not the only or even the main “causes of austerity”. The continuing insistence on ignoring the 2008 crash or pinning the blame for it principally on Gordon Brown is quite astonishing. And it’s been said many times before, though obviously some people don’t learn, that Liam Byrne did not say (even in jest) “There is no money left”, but “There’s no money.” The difference is enormous: there never was some magical treasure chest of money that Labour recklessly spent, leaving the coffers bare. That’s simply not how public spending and taxation works.
Labour were responsible for the economic crash in 2008. Not because of overspending, but because they supported a policy of light touch regulation of the City of London. Gordon Brown thought he abolished boom and bust. This encouraged irresponsible lending and get rich quick schemes, which ultimately led to hugely expensive bailouts that everyone else – including the poorest – had to pay for through austerity. We are still paying the price for it today over 10 years later. I am amazed how everyone looks back at the Blair/Brown government of 1997 – 2010 and forgets all that. Remember this was a “centrist” government, I wonder if Corbyn could make such a big cock up on economic policy if he tried?
@ George Kendall,
“Deficit reduction was hard, but in the lifetime of the Coalition, the amount cut ………”
This was the austerity economics which was also the claimed reason for the cuts to local government etc.
I’ve tried to explain it to you before but you seem to have some kind of mental block. But I’ll try again. Any country, like the UK, which runs an external deficit in trade has to support that deficit by someone in that country doing the borrowing. If the Government wants to borrow less, ie run a lower deficit, it CAN’T just cut its spending and/or raise taxes. That depresses the economy and reduces its revenue. Its deficit remains the same.
It CAN shift the borrowing requirement on to private sector by lowering interest rates and deregulating. It can create the conditions for the private sector to borrow more. And that’s what happened. We’ve continued to inflate a private credit bubble and, as a result, priced housing out of the reach of the younger generation.
If you still don’t understand this, maybe you can ask Michael BG to explain. We still have our disagreements (that’s because he hasn’t totally grasped it 🙂 ) but I think he’s got roughly the right idea.