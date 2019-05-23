Time for some Lib Dem sunshine

It’s been a bloody awful three years. Politics dominated by the psychodrama in the Conservative Party over Europe and the splits in a Labour Party which refuses to declare whether it is for Brexit or Remain.
Finally, the sun shows a willingness to break through the storm clouds of British politics. A strong vote for us with a high turnout could see us beat the Brexit Party.
This whole campaign has been an absolute joy. We’ve had the clearest message – vote Lib Dems to stop Brexit – with its fruitier alternative, Bollocks to Brexit – and we have been able, for the first time in years, to approach doorsteps with confidence. It’s been such a good feeling. People have spontaneously told us that they are voting for us and you can see in their eyes that they are pleased about it.
All of you who have been involved in the campaign have played an absolute blinder. Our candidates have been energetic and spirited. In Scotland, Sheila Ritchie has travelled thousands of miles and led campaigning in paces where we haven’t been seen for years. She so deserves to win.
It’s been an exhausting campaign, coming for many people on the heels of the local elections.
Today is about turning good polls and good canvassing into MEPs. It’s about getting people out to vote. It’ll be knackering, but at least at 10 we can go to bed and don’t have to pull an all nighter at the count.
We can be very proud of what we’ve done over the past three years. Let’s work hard today to deliver the beginning of the end of Brexit.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
For me it’s been a bloody awful 5 years, not 3 – it was the surge by UKIP and the loss of our LD MEP Sir Graham Watson at the 2014 Euro elections which finally persuaded me (a fairly ‘passive activist’) to emerge from the shadows and join the Lib Dems. Sarah Olney’s fantastic victory in Richmond Park provided a brief ray of sunshine during this gloomy period, but the recent local elections (in which I became more directly involved, and quite enjoyed the experience) provided a real uplift. Don’t get too carried away, Caron, but here’s hoping we maintain that momentum going into today’s poll. Best of luck, everyone, let’s do Paddy’s memory proud.
And here’s hoping, too, that Sir Vince will hang around a bit longer, especially if a General Election hoves into view before the Autumn.
As much as I’d love to be proved wrong, and frankly see anyone (other than UKIP) beat the Brexit Party – I think that even a strong vote for the Lib Dems with a high turnout isn’t going to manage that. It may be a good day for the Lib Dems in terms of winning back support, and perhaps putting to bed any suggestion that ChUK are serious competition for a pro-EU middle ground. The interesting thing will be the regional splits and the pressure that puts on individual MPs, e.g. London based Tories will be twitchy about Brexit in the same way that North East based Labour MPs would be twitchy about Remain. But, barring a miracle I can’t see anything other than a very happy Farage at the end of the vote count.
Some sunshire but probably some clouds as well, think we may just have peaked too early, hope I am wrong. However if the Withdrawl Bill falls by the wayside are we not then faced with a simple choice No Deal or Revoke Article 50. One way or the other things would be resolved, just a simple optional vote in the Commons, one lobby No Deal the other Revoke? Other option is a referendum but that will drag things out again.
Perhaps we are close to the end game.
Fingers crossed for you guys (and gals). You certainly deserve a break. I hope that, if it comes, it’s not written down as a Pyrrhic victory. It will be interesting how the combined Remain vote for Lib Dem, Green and Change UK compares with that for the Brexit Party and UKIP. I’m sure our resident LDV psephologists will be able to interpret how to divvy out the votes for Tory and Labour between Remain and Leave. In many ways, these elections are very much a watered down referendum #3, whether the purists like it or not.
My wife and I, both ex Lib Dem members and councillors, will be going to the Polling Station today and, for the first time in a while, will NOT be spoiling our ballot papers. Like Lord Heseltine, we shall be voting for our old ‘friend’, Tom Newton Dunn’s dad, who should never have lost his seat last time round.
Now, in conclusion, I’m just awaiting a latter day Leo Amery to arise from the green benches and to utter that Cromwellian command to Mrs May; “In the name of God, GO!” And then….let the beauty contest begin!
For me it’s been an awful 9 years, not 3 – it was the loss of 748 councillors in the 2011 council elections (sadly more than the 704 we gained this year) which finally persuaded me, an active activist, that things had gone catastrophically wrong in the Lib Dems, but so many didn’t realise the fundamental damage being done. Our victory in Richmond Park did show we could be relevant once again, and the recent local elections provided a real uplift. I think we will continue that momentum in today’s poll, but am concerned that for many people we are now looked on as a one issue party, a misconception we have to change, and the explosive surge of Nigel Farage’s nice shiny new Brexit party is even more worrying than the rise of UKIP was in 2014.
Good luck indeed to all Lib Dems today and for many days to come as we rebuild our party once again to being that one alternative that is prepared to face up to the hard problems our country faces and fight for a fair deal for all its people and not just one particular faction as the other parties do.
Must echo the words of David Evans starting with those good wishes to all our candidates – especially those at the bottom of lists for whom it has always been about self-sacrifice and love of the Party.
That is not to say that those at the top have not deserved their chance. A large number of MPs, MEPs, MSPs and councillors have owed their time in office to Sheila Ritchie who today comes out into the sunshine as No1 in Scotland (for me she has always been No1 in Scotland !). And those defeat 5 years ago who stand again demonstrate their dedication and political bravery.
But to suggest that the difficult years started in 2015 is to re-write history.
Scotland and Wales showed the way beginning in (was it 1999) that you could be part of government and prosper politically. But those who seized control of the Party in 2007 would not learn from those with experience, as to do so, would undermine their case that the Party had been failing to seize its opportunities and fearful of power until they came along to ‘professionalize’ the Party.
The loses began in 2011 and it was screamingly obvious that the Leadership was the problem. Frustratingly Vince Cable had done two very effect caretaker times as Leader and now a third, and yet and yet and yet … the very time we needed him he was both self-effacing and shunned.
For Liberal Democrats there are few great days – this is going to be one of them. Enjoy it, while that electoral sun is shinning.
The battle is over, the war is not,.The Brexit Party ,Farage,s COMPANY (the UK,s Trumpite republican party) is the new enemy. The troops must regroup, re organise ready for the GE that is just round the corner.
Don’t get too carried away. All the objective signs are that today will show some genuine progress, but it’s not going to be about us on Sunday night. It’s going to be about Farage, May and the Tories, and Corbyn and Labour. We will again be ignored by the Bubble-media and our gains will be written off as a one-off special circumstance. I will defer any further comment until after the polls close. (And I really really do hope that Sheila gets in!)
Its unlikely that we will beat Brexit & we may come 3rd, lets not give hostages to fortune by expecting or predicting too much. We may well come top in London but that will help Brexit as the Anti-London Party. The Hard Anti & Pro Brexit Votes will be about the same & the 2 “Main” Parties may well get less than a third of the Vote.
Depending on how we can spin the Results we may get a boost for the By-election in 2 Weeks.
After that ….
Very interestingnew IpsosMori poll in the Evening Standard.
First of all, the voting intention is pretty good for us (Brexit 35%, LD 20%, Labour 15%, Greens 10%, Tories 9%, UKIP 3%, ChUK 3%, Others 6%).
But look at this: they also asked each party’s likely voters whether they are absolutely certain to vote that way or still open to changing their mind:
Brexit Party 90% / 10%
Lib Dem 60% / 40%
Labour 53% / 44%
Green 54% / 46%
Con 42% / 52%
In other words, today’s campaigning matters!! Those 40% of LD-likely-but-not-certain votes don’t count until they are in the ballot box. And look at all those Lab/Grn/Tory votes who are open to changing their minds! The one thing that is most likely to nail these voters down is seeing/hearing us out today fighting for their vote right up till 10pm. https://www.ipsos.com/ipsos-mori/en-uk/eu-parliament-election-prediction-poll
David Evans warns: “concerned that for many people we are now looked on as a one issue party”
Possibly, but that applies rather more to Farage’s shower.
Well, i agree that this election is looking very positive for our Party. However the chances of beating the Brexit Party are non-existant, and i fear this is not going to be a good day for Britain.
Also it must be very nice to live in Scotland Caron, but believe me, here in Yorkshire I view knocking on doors with considerable trepidation after various Brexit rants, leaflet tearing etc during the local elections. More pleasant experienced as well, but there is a small minority of people out there who truly hate us and if we do come second to the Brexit Party i suspect that will focus…
Allan Brame 23rd May ’19 – 1:37pm
David Evans warns: “concerned that for many people we are now looked on as a one issue party”
Possibly, but that applies rather more to Farage’s shower.
The raison d’etre of the Brexit party is to Brexit. They are intentionally a one-issue party.
However, we need to appeal to Leave voters too, if we are to make progress at national level.
The Eeyore part of me agrees with Tony Greaves but my inner Tigger wants to jump around and shout ‘we’re back!’ Of course Farage will win, but we may have a better position to fight him when the results come in. He’s not going to be beaten that easily and we need to take a longer term view because we must defeat him.
The right wing are gaining support all over the EU and I think one of the main causes of this is austerity. In this country cruel policies against the weakest and a lack of social mobility have produced the desperation which Farage is using to build up hatred, especially against the EU. If his popularity builds we will have a serious right wing force in a country which I always thought would be immune to this.
It is vital that we campaign for a fairer society, one which shares the benefits of prosperity much more equally and raises people out of the poverty which makes them unable to afford proper food. We can be the party which heals our divided nation and gives hope for a better future.
Labour should learn from Australian Labour. The right time for them to change their leader is BEFORE the next general election for the House of Commons. If they do that they would present a more electable face to the country.
The SNP have already done a lot of damage to Labour. Quite insulting really, but they accused 50 Labour MPs of being useless. Now there are fewer, safety in numbers? Labour worked closely, very closely, with the Tories in the 2014 referendum, which SNP leaders and activists are unlikely to forget quickly.
A Labour-SNP coalition was mooted to selected voters in 2105 via social media.
The late Charles Kennedy MP said on BBC tv Question Time
“Speaking as a Scot, … They hate each other.”
We should guard against repetition of this scenario, unlikely as it seems. Labour should know that governments get tired in office, it happened to them in 1950-1951. It happened to them during 2005-2010, after which they were “knackered”, as Nick Clegg reminded them.
Yay, off to vote in a bit. Been fighting Labour and their remember the coalition bitterness at wprk with reminding them who introduced the student fees, Iraq war, pensions raid in the first place. Also good to see some positive in Scotland. We need as a party to come up with some positive and possible solutions for the disunion that this country is in. Also time to discuss with unions what we can do for them, split them away from labour..
Sue you are so right about austerity and the rise of the right.
Here’s an interesting twitter conversation from a couple of economists that I have just seen:
@robdelaney
If the LibDems were one stupid guy named Jeff I’d consider forgiving him. As they were a large group of elected officials I don’t and won’t.
@JoMicheII
By chance I had the opportunity yesterday to put this point to @joswinson and @CarolineVoaden who were campaigning in Bristol. The response was (a) Labour were also planning cuts and (b) without the Lib Dems there would probably have been a new election leading to Tory majority.
@JoMicheII
More
What I didn’t get was any real sense of acceptance that austerity is a profound mistake – both in direct human costs and in macroeconomic terms.
My great fear is that those who were prominent in the 2010-15 team cannot admit that they were wrong about austerity in those years.
The economic liberal infection runs deep in the veins. Of course a) and b) are wrong. In 2010 we accepted the Tory position of attempting to remove the budget deficit in one Parliament abandoning our and Labour’s election position of cutting it by 50% in one Parliament.
There would not have been a second general election – one of our prioces for entering coalition was the fixed term parliament act.
We will not make the best of our present good fortune until we change our spots.
As someone active in the party for over fifty years, I must say Bill le Breton’s comments are the profound truth.
Until the party/leader comes up with a way of dealing with it – and can finally lay the memory of austerity to rest – any future ‘success’ will be transient and skin deep. Anyone who denies it is simply deceiving themselves.
Ipsos Mori poll taken yesterday: Brexit 35%, Lib Dems 20%, Labour 15%, Greens 10%, Cons 9% (50% of whom said they could change their minds – hope they follow Goerge Osbornes advice and vote for us!). Let us hope it is as accurate as possible. Apparently another organisation is taking one today. Not sure whether that can be published as it could affect voting in other countries. See Goerge Osbvorne and the Evening Standard recommend voting Lib Dem.
@David Raw
I am not sure Jo can make that break (she did not impress in Bristol), and Ed was a senior Cabinet Minister which makes it difficult for him. We have a massive opportunity to put the party of Clegg and Alexander behind us, and provide answers to the current mess, but do we have the leader who can achieve that?
Mike Smithson
@MSmithsonPB
4h4 hours ago
More
New @IpsosMORI Euros poll completed last night sees LAB trailing LDs
BREX: 35%
LD: 20%
LAB: 15%
GRN: 10%
CON: 9%
CHUK: 3%
UKIP: 3%
@Davud Becket – it would be great if Vince could use his undoubted communication skills to explain in simple terms to people what the bank bailout was and how much the banks still owe back to the public purse. Also what has happened to those spurious credit agency ratings that Osbourne kept using to slag off the UK economy and con Nick Cllegg into facilitating his philosophical neo liberal austerity policy.
@ Sue Sutherland @ Bill le Breton
“The right wing are gaining support all over the EU and I think one of the main causes of this is austerity.”
Sorry, if I cause you both any problems by agreeing with you! I’d go slightly further and say it’s certainly THE main cause if not the only cause. The combination of UK and EU austerity is also the cause of Brexit.
Of course, the far right will always be there in small numbers. But it’s the lack of opportunities to the working class caused by austerity economics that really allows them to break through. Immigration levels in the 60s were high as the UK economy attracted overseas migrants, and yes there were some problems as anyone can check out for themselves. But they were manageable. It was only later when unemployment rose that the conditions were created to allow groups like the National Front to attract serious numbers of followers.
This sort of nonsense is from the 2010 Lib Dem manifesto:
“………Public borrowing has reached unsustainable levels, and needs to be brought
under control to protect the country’s economic future.”
No it hadn’t reached unsustainable levels!
……..we will seek to eliminate the deficit through spending cuts. If, in order to protect fairness, sufficient cuts could not be found, tax rises would be a last resort. While it will be impossible to remove the Government’s tax rises while the deficit is
so huge……..
For a start the economy doesn’t work like this. If Govt cuts its spending it also cuts its revenue as the economy spirals downwards. Increasing taxes, like VAT to 20%, just makes the situation worse. To start talking about “eliminating the deficit” when the Private sector was saving to repair their own balance sheets made so sense at all.
You can’t blame the Tories for this. It was written entirely by Lib Dems before the results of the 2010 election were known.
There are two main aspects to austerity – first the short-term macroeconomic impact on economic growth vs a structural deficit that will not be eliminated by cyclical growth; and second the distributional balance between spending cuts (particularly when they fall on welfare support and local government care servces ) and tax increases.
In 2013 Vince Cable was warning against further cuts saying “To most people it seems merely common sense that in a crisis where the private sector lacks the confidence to invest, the government should do so: building modern infrastructure or giving councils the freedom to build affordable homes.” Historically, low interest rates mean that government (and local government) can borrow to invest cheaply.”
” There is of course a balance of risks and that mattered most when we came into office. But we should ask whether that balance of risks has changed,”
Most recently he has made the argument at Autumn conference https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/theresa-may-end-austerity-final-say-peoples-vote-brexit-conservative-conference-income-tax-a8572751.html that:
“We need to spend heavily on infrastructure which would prioritise housebuilding and improve rail networks. This requires public borrowing, but is economically sensible when capital spending brings a return. Inside of the EU, the country will be more able to easily retain the strong credit rating that allows us to continue to borrow at ultra-low, long-term interest rates.
All too often the Treasury has resisted capital spending, unnecessarily treating borrowing for productive investment in the same way as day-to-day spending.
The simple truth is that if the end to austerity means a relaxation of public spending controls and a better pay deal for public servants then there will have to be higher taxes to pay for it.
My party explicitly acknowledges the necessity for some additional tax revenue, and revenue from the many, not just the few.
That is why we advocate a penny on the pound on income tax to meet the immediate pressures on the NHS, but we need a long-term solution too, involving earmarked taxation.
Fundamental to achieving a meaningful end to austerity is that the country retains its economic strength and fiscal base by staying in the EU.”
@ Christopher Haigh,
“………explain in simple terms to people what the bank bailout was and how much the banks still owe back to the public purse.”
I’m not sure its possible to keep it simple.
Rightly or wrongly, Govts on both sides of the Atlantic decided to bail out the system because the alternative was too horrible to contemplate. QE is often described as an asset swap because the Central bank are buying up bonds and issuing cash into the market at the same time. So they buy a bond for £100, say, and they put an asset of £100 on one side of their balance sheet and record a liability of £100 on the other. Hey presto, everything balances. BUT the snag is that the bond is only worth £100 because the central bank is a player in the market. Everyone else knows the central bank will pay £100 for these bonds so why won’t they record £100 on their balance sheet too?
That’s the way it works with Italian and Greek bonds right now.
How do you factor all that in to give an answer to what the Govt is owed? Or in the case of the EU what the ECB is owed? They don’t do all this out of the kindness of their hearts! They do it because they are s*** scared of the consequences of letting the money markets collapse.
Roy Pounsford 23rd May ’19 – 3:41pm
So can Change UK get one MEP? If so in which region? Not in Scotland obviously.
Can I remind everyone that we won’t even begin to get any results for another 77 Hours ?
From tomorrow we will have a breathing space to think about the Future & stop listening to people who can’t stop talking about the past.
Peter Martin,
macroeconomic solutions based on fiscal and monetary policies will not resolve the fundamental issues. As Philip Alston has pointed out in his report “poverty is a political choice”. His recommendations include introducing a single measure of poverty and food security; eliminating the five week delay for Universal Credit; and on Brexit, “adopting policies designed to ensure that the brunt of the resulting economic burden is not borne by the most vulnerable citizens”.
When Harold Wilson devalued the pound in 1967 he said “it does not mean, of course, that the pound here in Britain, in your pocket or purse, or in your bank, has been devalued”. It didn’t take an economist, however, to tell you that that was nonsense and it doesn’t take an economist to understand what jim Callaghan was talking about in 1976 when he said “When we reject unemployment as an economic instrument — as we do — and when we reject also superficial remedies, as socialists must, then we must ask ourselves unflinchingly what is the cause of high unemployment. Quite simply and unequivocally, it is caused by paying ourselves more than the value of what we produce. There are no scapegoats.”
The fundamental issue for the British economy is restoring productivity in the private sector to Internationally competitive levels. This can only be enabled by significant government investment in skills development, infrastructure, housing and research and development. This is what lays the foundations to enable economic growth across the economy.
Real per capita GDP has increased threefold since 1960 and yet poverty persists. It is at its worst in London which has by far the greatest numbers of homeless and families living in sub-standard housing and relative poverty and is entrenched in areas like Blackpool and other seaside towns.
The political choices to be made are around a fair distribution of national wealth and economic value created. This is effected by way of tax and welfare policies and economic policies that generate growth in both real wages and the share of wages in the economy i.e. the kind of policies developed and promoted by Liberal Democrats including remaining closely tied to the EU.
It isn’t a case of refighting past battles, the facts are clear
1. The coalition was a disaster for the Lib Dems and by empowering the Tories the whole of the UK.
2. Austerity led to mass disalusement with the poltical class and led to a fertile ground for populasists.
Now knowing this why try to defend it, because “I’d bought into it and don’t want to look a fool”, well by failing to accept the truth you not only look a fool you look slippery and delusional as well. Note to Brexiteers this will be your fate too, but the odium will be much worse and will haunt you to your dying day. Tis sad but inevitable.
I’d suggest it should be mandatory to spend a month in Blackpool for all aspiring polticians. Go spend a month living in a flat over a takeaway, get to know the inhabitants and then come back and justify austerity. You’d need a heart of stone not to weep at the lifes they live and the potential that has gone to waste.
Peter,
On the same page of the 2010 manifesto is “We must ensure the timing is right. If spending is cut too soon, it would undermine the much-needed recovery and cost jobs. We will base the timing of cuts on an objective assessment of economic conditions, not political dogma. Our working assumption is that the economy will be in a stable enough condition to bear cuts from the beginning of 2011–12.”
A couple of pages later there is, “To boost the economy and create jobs for those who need them, we will begin our term of office with a one-year economic stimulus and job creation package”.
However, you are correct no cuts were needed, just as the large deficit was caused by the recession, it would be automatically reduced with economic growth. Increasing VAT by 2.5% was a big mistake and together with the immediate cuts made by the Coalition government caused the reported double dip recession at the end of 2011 and beginning of 2012. We need to be clear the government crashed the economy in the early years of the Coalition government.
I argue that the economic policy of the government should be to increase government spending to achieve near to 3% economic growth and to be on the lookout to see if an inflationary gap is appearing in the economy.
Joseph,
There is no defence for carrying out austerity policies in the early years of the Coalition government and the welfare cuts mainly brought in 2012 were a huge mistake which our party would reverse. Austerity was wrong in 2010, 2011 and 2012 just as much as it was wrong in 2013 and 2014. If Vince thinks they were the correct policy in 2010, 2011 and 2012 then he is mistaken. As an economist he should have known that government spending needs to increase until the business sector will provide the motor for economic growth and that tax cuts deflate the economy.
Even though our 2017 manifesto talks of two rules, it actually promised increased government spending every year of a Lib Dem government!
We need to keep the commitment to spend the increased revenues generated from economic growth and add an aim to use government spending to keep economic growth close to 3% a year.
@ Joe B,
“……..then we must ask ourselves unflinchingly what is the cause of high unemployment. Quite simply and unequivocally, it is caused by paying ourselves more than the value of what we produce……..”
I’ve noticed you are quite fond of this quotation. You’ve used it several times. It’s one of those trite statements which sound superficially plausible but don’t have any substance to them.
If someone is totally unemployed they are paid not very much, sometimes nothing, for producing nothing. By definition. If they are underemployed they’ll likely be paid not very much for doing very little. So according to this highly neoliberal theory, this must be all the fault of those workers (I presume that is who is meant by “ourselves”) who are paying themselves far too much. We all know it’s far more likely that they’ll be having their wages compressed and conditions worsened. They won’t have the bargaining power needed to keep up because they’ll be too worried about losing their own jobs and involuntarily joining the unemployed and underemployed. You must have heard of the NAIRU? I’m sure I’ve mentioned it on LibDem voice. Do you need a quick explanation of how that is supposed to work? Let me know if so.
Or maybe I’ve misunderstood. Maybe Jim Callaghan really did mean “ourselves”? Was he saying politicians were overpaid?
That is why we advocate a penny on the pound on income tax……
Oh no not that awful phrase again!
to meet the immediate pressures on the NHS, but we need a long-term solution too, involving earmarked taxation.
This is sometimes known as hypothecated taxation. There’s really no such thing. We might think that National Insurance ‘contributions’ are that kind of a tax or even that they aren’t a tax at all but they are just the same as income tax. The money all goes into the same pot -if you want to look at it like that – but really it is just putting positive and negative numbers together. They just cancel out. The digits all sum to zero.
https://publicmatters.org.uk/2018/03/29/the-myths-and-legends-of-hypothecated-national-insurance/
@ MichaelBG,
Yes possibly the govt’s deficit would have fallen if the economy had grown but who cares? All the Lib Dem manifesto needed to say, just like any other party’s manifesto come to that, was that if inflation was more the issue then fiscal policy should be tightened and if a sluggish economy was more the issue it should be relaxed. That’s all there is to it. Period.
And the speculators can huff and puff and threaten to put their money somewhere else if they like. Just like they do now in Japan. But if the economy is running reasonably well they’ll know that they are getting a good deal. Providing we don’t do something stupid like joining the euro or pegging the pound to it we’ll be fine.
This doesn’t mean the end of politics. There can be those on the left who want more equality and those on the right who want less. Those on the left who want nationalisation. Those on the right who want privatisation. That’s fair enough of course. Providing politicians have a basic understanding of how the economy works they can argue for what they like. It’s when they’re economically illiterate that the problems start!
Michael BG,
I don’t think many would argue against the proposition that cuts to capital spending in the early years of the coalition were ill-timed and ill-advised. Vince Cable acknowledged as much last September in an interview with Sky TV when he said ” One of the aspects of austerity that did most harm was the massive cutback in public investment.”
“I know that it’s the emotive stuff around social security spending that gets people angry.
But the thing that did harm was the big cutbacks in investment and that’s what has caused many of these northern communities to continue to decay.”
Government spending has increased in real terms every year since 2013 but at a slower rate than economic growth, hence total spending as a % of GDP has been reduced to a little under 40% while private sector spending as a % of GDP has recovered to historically normal levels.
The two rules you mention – full funding of all day-to-day public spending (outside of recessions) only borrowing for capital spending; and reducing national debt as a percentage of GDP year-on-year so that it reaches sustainable levels in the medium-to-long term means that total spending (including the cost of interest to debt ) will be increased at a slightly lower rate than targeted nominal GDP growth i.e. around 3.5% or 1.5% in real terms until annual productivity growth of circa 2% can be reestablished.
That rate of increase in spending is likely to be inadequate to meet the health and social care costs of an aging population. Hence, we need to look to taxation policy to relieve pressure on a working population that is already having to cope with abnormally high housing costs and lower real wage growth.
After today, and before the results are annonuced on Sunday we need to hammer the Tories for their hostile envoronment towards EU citizens here by denying them their right to vote in the euro-election:
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/05/23/uk/eu-elections-denied-my-vote-uk-gbr-intl/index.html
The Government should have simply instructed all councils to allow all EU citizens who were already entitled to vote here in EU elections to retain that right. They would have been identifiable from the letter next to their name in the electoral register. We should be complaining about any seats where we fall just short and could have won if the EU citizens’ votes had been counted.
Congratulations to the LIb Dem’s a clear and consistent message of stopping Brexit seems to have finally resonated with those who wish to remain.
My question to you is; how do deal with/accept where the country is if Farages Brexit party scores 40% or above? I appreciate most polls are giving the Brexit party 32-38% but with the implosion of Theresa May over the past two days I think it is entirely possible Farage could hit 40% or above.
Ethics gradient
I would point out thst 40% does not give a mandate for anything
When i was a student i was registered quite legally in two places. In local elections i could vote in both, but in general elections or euro elections only one. No-one ever asked me to fill out a form in advance choosing where to vote.
I think this could be an argument in the case regarding EU nationals
frankie
The coalition was a disaster for the Lib Dems and by empowering the Tories the whole of the UK.
The people of this country voted for a Tory government in 2010. They confirmed this in the referendum in 2011 when they voted against electoral reform saying they wanted a system that pushed up the largest party in order to give it a majority.
That is what happened in 2010. The Tories were pushed up and the LibDems pushed down, so the Tories had five times as many MPs as the LibDems, despite having only one and a half times as many votes. Sure, the Tories didn’t quite get a majority, but the electoral system distorted representation enough to mean that a Tory-dominated government was the only viable one, a Labour-LibDem government was not viable as it would not have a majority.
So a government five-sixths Conservative with no way the LibDems could force the Conservatives to concede by threatening an alternative coalition was, in reality, a Conservative government. The only effect the LibDems could have was to switch it a little bit if the Conservatives were fairly evenly divided. The LibDems were not in a position where they could change the central aspect of what the Conservatives stood for in government.
Labour made it clear they wanted a two-party system and an electoral system that forced it. That is, what Labour wanted and want now is if the Tories win the most votes, even if way under half, they get pushed up in number of MPs to be able to take complete control. So, the only difference between what Labour wanted in 2010-2015 with what actually happened was that Labour wanted there to be not even minor LibDem influence.
Why is it, then, that people blame the LibDems for what the 2010-2015 government did? Do they really think the LibDems could somehow have created a government that was mainly LibDem in policy following the 2010 election? The only way that could possibly have happened would have been if Labour had given full support to the LibDems trying to modify things, but Labour did nothing like that.
@Andrew McCaig
Hi, was not claiming it as a mandate. The point I am making is if the Brexit party get double the number of vote of their nearest rival then it cannot simply be ignored.
Such a vote would shape/affect how things might play out in the next few months. If a 2nd referendum were to occur then it could only be remain or leave WTO because the 2 parties advocating the current terrible deal will have been devastated.
If Lib Dems score around 20% but the Brexit party score double at 40% where truthfully does the will of the country lay?
I still remain certain if there was another referendum (although its clear most do not want one) of remain V leave WTO, leave would win.
Matthew,
Look at the DUP, a tail that wags the dog. Clegg and co didn’t have to tagalong, he could have said electoral reform or go whistle, he didn’t and we all found out how tagalong went. We can all find excuses why we didn’t do things we should have. History shows tagging along went very, very badly and no about of whatabouttery will change that. To misquote Eisenhower
A party that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.
@petermartin – thanks for your reply to my query about the banking crisis. I’ve done a bit of research and Gordon Brown recapitalised lloydstsb/HBO’s to the tune of £17bn and RBS to £20bn. by the government purchasing new issued share capital. RBS shares held by the government have now been sold at a loss on £2bn is the government received £18bn. The subsequent sale of lloyds shares may even yield a profit ! Looks to me like this austerity stuff has been completely overblown. I think quantitive easing is something to do with the bank of england buying back its bonds – presumably can just create this money digitally.
Joseph,
As an economist Vince should have known that any cuts to government spending either to every day spending or capital spending would have reduced demand in the economy. Also he should have known that increasing VAT by 2.5% would do the same thing. It is clear that the government reduced the deficit by too much in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (in 2014 economic growth was 2.9%).
It is appalling that Vince didn’t condemn the benefit cuts in the Sky interview you quote.
If economic growth had been 2.9% for the eight years I mention then it would have become wrong for the government to continue to spend all the extra revenue from economic growth. My rule is that the government should increase government spending by 5/6th of the gap between the forecast for economic growth and 3%.
Turnouts that I have found on twitter/internet from verifications done tonight (area, region, 2014 turnout, 2019 turnout, (only 2019 turnout for average per area), change):
Durham North East 27.6% 32.9% 5.3%
Middlesbrough North East 24.2% 25.6% 1.4%
Copeland North West 34.0% 31.1% -2.9%
South Lakeland North West 44.6% 45.0% 0.5%
Ashfield East Midlands 30.2% 30.5% 0.3%
Derby East Midlands 34.4% 31.8% -2.6%
Harborough East Midlands 36.2% 40.3% 4.1%
Lincoln East Midlands 30.5% 32.4% 1.8%
Newark and Sherwood East Midlands 36.0% 36.6% 0.7%
South Holland East Midlands 33.0% 32.1% -0.8%
Wyre Forest West Midlands 35.9% 32.0% -3.9%
East Cambridgeshire East 32.1% 38.2% 6.1%
Harlow East 34.0% 30.5% -3.6%
Southend East 33.2% 33.2% 0.0%
Bath and North East Somerset South West 38.4% 44.4% 6.0%
Gibraltar South West 32.2% 40.3% 8.0%
South Somerset South West 39.1% 40.8% 1.7%
Stroud South West 42.2% 46.3% 4.1%
Swindon South West 35.5% 36.0% 0.5%
Merthyr Tydfil Wales 27.1% 29.0% 1.9%
Neath Port Talbot Wales 32.4% 35.5% 3.1%
Average per area 35.4% 2.9%
In general not bad for Lib Dems. Gib should be good for us, Bath, South Somerset, East Cambs all good areas for us generally.
Some more turnouts for you! (format as above)
Cardiff Wales 31.7% 41.6% 9.9%
Cheshire West and Chester North West 31.2% 34.9% 3.8%
Sedgemoor South West 34.2% 35.4% 1.1%
Mid Devon South West 37.0% 40.0% 3.0%
Carmarthenshire Wales 36.1% 41.8% 5.7%
Wigan North West 28.5% 27.9% -0.5%
making the averages:
35.7% 3.3%
If there was a 3.3% increase in turnout that would mean 38.3% (GB not NI) as turnout was 35% last time (but there were also local elections in some areas on the same day).
Note that turnouts are also being collated at https://mypolitico.co.uk/voter-turnout
I am afraid for many Scottish members Shiela Ritchie will always be remembered for her heavy handed treatment of David Steel.
@ Christoper Haigh “Looks to me like this austerity stuff has been completely overblown”.
Really ? Try telling that to the people at the sharp end :
https://www.independent.co.uk › News › UK › Home News
24 Apr 2018 – Food bank use has soared at a higher rate than ever in the past year as welfare … Figures from the Trussel Trust show that in the year to March 2018, 1,332,952 …
@ Bill le Breton “We will not make the best of our present good fortune until we change our spots.”
100% agree. We are fortunate to be given a second chance by the Brexit debacle.
Now we need to give moderates the justification to complete their journey of deserting the Libdems to Labour and now return to the Libdems.
I live in the safest Labour seat in Scotland a few years ago we came within a few hundred votes of winning now we struggle to save our deposit. Do the maths.
It is no good apologising for mistakes – we need to correct them to seal the deal with new and returning liberal supporters. Tutition fees and teh bedroom tax almost dstroyed the party. Let us learn from our mistakes not repeat them.
Matthew (Huntbach) – You ask “Why is it, then, that people blame the LibDems for what the 2010-2015 government did? ” I think that is the wrong question. The real question has to begin “The people blamed the LibDems for what their MPs did in the 2010-2015 government did, why did we do nothing to change it, and what do we do to change it now?”
To me, asking why people blamed us with the implication they were somehow wrong to do so, simply entrenches the view that some of us still don’t realise that we and our country are in a very precarious situation and don’t want to accept any responsibility for what went wrong in coalition.
At the moment it looks as if there is turnout has increased more in Remain areas than Leave areas of may be between 2% and 6%.
There are two though big issues of possible obfuscation.
1. There were local elections in some areas five years ago and not in others. Generally you would expect people (five years ago!) to turnout more for local elections than euros. And this is not controlled for. In addition, Leave voters could have turned out more in the areas where there were not locals.
2. Leave voters could be turning out in Remain areas or vice versa (just to confuse us!)
—
On a per council area basis (that is a smaller counting area counts the same as a larger one despite having fewer voters). If I have typed the right formulas into my spreadsheet: (average 2014 turnout, ave. 2019 turnout, change). Areas (excluding Gibraltar) where:
Leave Vote>=50% 33.1% 34.6% 1.5%
Leave Vote=50% 34.2% 33.0% -1.2%
Est 2018 Leave Vote =50%32.9% 35.1% 2.2% 26
Leave Vote =50% 32.9% 32.9% 0.0% 14
Est 2018 Leave Vote <50% 34.2% 38.7% 4.5% 17
There is a further article on turnout on political betting at http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2019/05/24/the-big-picture-from-the-turnout-figures-is-that-the-more-an-area-was-for-remain-the-more-people-voted-yesterday/
It looks as if the second half of my previous comment got a bit garbled as the less than and greater than signs got taken as potentially html code. So here it is again:
On a per council area basis (that is a smaller counting area counts the same as a larger one despite having fewer voters). If I have typed the right formulas into my spreadsheet: (average 2014 turnout, ave. 2019 turnout, change). Areas (excluding Gibraltar) where:
Leave Vote greater than 50% 33.1% 34.6% 1.5%
Leave Vote less than 50% 35.1% 38.9% 3.8%
Taking Survation’s estimate of likely support for Leave in 2018 (excluding Gibraltar)
Est 2018 Leave Vote greater than 50% 34.2% 33.0% -1.2%
Est 2018 Leave Vote less than 50% 34.1% 38.9% 4.8%
Then those figures looking at the total electorate (e.g. if 1 council had 1 voter, and a 2nd council had 2 – then the total electorate is 3 whereas they both would have counted equally in the above analysis):
And there is an error in this because I only have electorates for 2014 so I have assumed that the 2019 electorate is the same which obv. it isn’t but it should in practice be relatively minor (And the last number is the number of councils so far giving turnout figures in each category that I am aware of – again excluding Gibraltar):
Leave Vote grt than 50%32.9% 35.1% 2.2% 26
Leave Vote less than 50% 37.8% 44.1% 6.2% 5
Est 2018 Leave Vote grt than 50% 32.9% 32.9% 0.0% 14
Est 2018 Leave Vote less than 50% 34.2% 38.7% 4.5% 17
Contrary to some here, I don’t think an apology is required for the coalition years. Consider where we were in 2010, the constraints of coalition and what followed from 2015. But let’s look forward now, there are plenty of new battles to fight.
James, It’s far too late now for apology. But for too many of us it is still far too early to learn from (or in some cases even admit) past mistakes. That’s why they love expressions like “Let’s look forward.”
Those who don’t learn from history do repeat it.
Frankie,
“I’d suggest it should be mandatory to spend a month in Blackpool for all aspiring polticians. Go spend a month living in a flat over a takeaway, get to know the inhabitants and then come back and justify austerity.”
Wasn’t Mrs Thatcher brought up in a flat above a grocers shop in the Lincolnshire town of Grantham!
Many of the abandoned seaside towns around the country have become areas of deprivation. This is the case everywhere in towns like Rhyll, Blackpool, Margate, Hastings and Boscombe on the South Coast.
When the traditional English holiday market began to decline in the 1970s and 1980s the fortunes of towns like Boscombe’s began to wane. Many of the small guest houses and large family houses became HMOs, attracting vulnerable people, people on low incomes and those in receipt of benefits to the area … With this increase in less affluent, vulnerable people came an increase in transience in the population, a more ‘chaotic’ environment in Boscombe and the beginnings of a drug using community in the area. This was coupled with an influx of drug users and dealers to sunnier Bournemouth in the 1970s. Bournemouth was becoming an importer of people with drug and alcohol problems, and the drugs market expanded around these circumstances. By the 1980s this was being further stimulated by the setting up and proliferation of treatment centres for drug misuse. Bournmouth itself has retained its attraction as a summer resort and is a prosperous and thriving area, but the suburb of Boscombe is of an entirely different character with drug and alcohol dependency levels well above the national average. The area has revived somewhat from an influx of Europeans working in Bournemouth’s hotels, shops and restaurants and seeking cheaper accommodation than is available in Bournemouth town centre.
These kinds of entrenched problems need funding for targeted and localised health and social care approaches. They won’t be addressed by macroeconomic finetuning.
There were ample signs of decline in Liberal Democrat support before the 2010 election but Cleggmania boosted our position except in seats where the Conservatives were the main challenger where we lost 13 seats and gained 8 from Labour. Liberals have often done well when Conservatives are in decline and then suffered a fall as Conservatives do well. This happened in 1950, 1951, 1970, 1979. The Liberals did better in 1964, 1966, 1974 and 1997 when the Tories fell. There were the odd exceptions such as 1983 when Labour collapsed and 2010.
The coalition made things much worse but much of the improvement in the Conservative position in terms of seats came at the expense of the Liberal Democrats. As stated above it was the failure of the Liberal Democrats to do what their left leaning voters expected of them, as well as the very fact of joining a Conservative led coalition which was their undoing. Now the Conservatives are perceived as failing or boring there is renewed support for the Liberal Democrats at local elections and hopefully at the European election. It does not seem to be on the same scale as previously but that could be due to the loss of Leavers to the Brexit party.
Update on turnout changes:
As before:
Average per area (14, 19, change)
Leave Vote grt 50% 33.2% 35.1% 1.9% 65
Leave Vote less 50% 36.2% 41.0% 4.8% 17
Est 2018 Leave Vote grt 50% 33.4% 33.0% -0.4% 34
Est 2018 Leave Vote less 50% 34.0% 38.1% 4.0% 48
Total electorate (14, 19, change)
Leave Vote grt 50% 33.5% 34.9% 1.4%
Leave Vote less 50% 34.8% 38.5% 3.7%
Est 2018 Leave Vote grt 50% 34.2% 33.5% -0.7%
Est 2018 Leave Vote less 50% 34.4% 38.5% 4.1%
By region
Average per council area (14, 19, change, number of council areas reporting)
North East 28.5% 31.5% 3.0% 3
North West 32.7% 32.5% -0.2% 7
Yorkshire and the Humber 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
East Midlands 33.0% 34.4% 1.3% 19
West Midlands 35.7% 36.2% 0.5% 3
East 36.0% 36.6% 0.6% 16
London 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0
South East 37.9% 38.8% 0.9% 2
South West 37.0% 40.3% 3.4% 17
Wales 31.7% 37.2% 5.5% 15
Scotland 28.0% 34.4% 6.4% 1
Total Electorate (total for all areas in region 14 not just those giving figures for 19, 19, change)
North East 30.9% 30.1% 3.4%
North West 33.3% 33.2% 2.1%
Yorkshire and the Humber 33.5% 0.0% 0.0%
East Midlands 33.2% 35.2% 2.9%
West Midlands 33.1% 35.8% 0.1%
East 36.0% 36.5% 3.1%
London 40.1% 0.0% 0.0%
South East 36.3% 38.5% 2.3%
South West 36.9% 39.8% 3.4%
Wales 32.0% 36.8% 5.1%
Scotland 33.4% 34.4% 6.4%
“These kinds of entrenched problems need funding for targeted and localised health and social care approaches. They won’t be addressed by macroeconomic finetuning.”
There’s no reason why Government spending/macroeconomic fine tuning can’t be targeted. The Government could spend money in Reading but that could well cause extra inflation as the Thames Valley is a relatively prosperous area. On the other hand Rhyll is somewhat depressed and so the same amount of money spent there probably wouldn’t.
Dennis, Actually there were relatively few signs of decline in Liberal Democrat support before the 2010 election. In local elections we held between 20% and 22% of all seats throughout from 1995 to 2009. Admittedly we lost in 2010, but with voting on the same day as a general election, that is almost inevitable.
One additional problem with Cleggmania, was that despite, or possibly because of, Nick’s reorganisation of the head office bureaucracy in 2008/9, the party was unprepared for the surge of support Cleggmania brought, and totally failed to respond to the new offers of help it received at the time.
Peter Martin,
Rhyll is the beneficiary of a £30m economic regeneration funded mainly by the European Regional Development Fund. It is estimated that the EU invests about £5bn a year in the UK https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/projects-wales-eu-funded-15147507.
Rhyll along with many other areas in North Wales voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. The funding is only guaranteed until the end of the EU budget cycle in 2020. After that the town will be dependent on the regional development policies of the current Conservative government, if they are still in power.
@ JoeB,
I know its difficult for Lib Dems to avoid giving a Brexit angle on everything, but I wasn’t intending to be critical of the EU in everything they do. I know they can’t possibly get everything wrong 🙂 I was making the general point that a fiscal stimulus can be a much sharper macroeconomic tool than a monetary stimulus. Govt spending can be precisely directed.
But as you’ve mentioned it, the EU should do this with their own eurozone. If the South of Spain and Greece are depressed then spend some euros there to reflate the local economy. Don’t spend them in Germany which will likely be reflationary.
sorry meant to say: “Don’t spend them in Germany which will likely be inflationary.”
Peter Martin,
and yet it is precisely now that Germany is embarking on major infrastructure spending and cutting social security and tax deductions on workers pay in response to calls from the likes of Paul Krugman https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-01/germany-is-slowly-getting-on-board-the-investment-train. While the aim may be infrastructure investment on its own merits rather than fiscal stimulus, the increase in domestic spending will perhaps aid in reducing Germany’s destabilizing trade surplus.
Joseph,
From what you wrote it seems Germany is both increasing government spending (on infrastructure) and cutting taxes on people. Don’t they have the lowest unemployment figures for 39 years? It seems they are doing things which I might recommend, and are not bothered by low historical unemployment figures affecting the capacity of their economy to grow.
Michael BG,
as the article notes “Construction companies are already drowning in orders and labor is increasingly getting scarce.” With their export-led economy, Germany does not have an issue around a deficiency of aggregate demand. They have historically supplemented their domestic labour force with immigration. There are around 2.5 million residents of Turkish origin in Germany and close to 1m newly arrived migrants from Syria. Since the accession of the Eastern European states to the EU, freedom of movement has brought in a new influx of workers. Germany has run a budget surplus for the last five years while restraining public spending, but this has not prevented unemployment falling to the lowest levels in 39 years.
There is an article in the Economist today https://www.economist.com/leaders/2019/05/23/the-rich-world-is-enjoying-an-unprecedented-jobs-boom discussing the jobs boom across the rich world. It makes some salient points:
“Capitalism is improving workers’ lot faster than it has in years, as tight labour markets enhance their bargaining power.”
“In America, the unemployment rate is 3.6%, the lowest in half a century and full-time jobs are the same proportion as they were in 2005. The gig economy accounts for only about 1% of jobs. Two-thirds of OECD countries have record high employment among 15-64-year-olds. Even in France, Spain and Italy working age employment is close to or exceeds 2005 levels.”
“American wonks fretted for years about how to shrink disability-benefit rolls. Now the labour market is doing it for them without governments having to do or spend much.”
“…entry-level jobs are a much better launch pad to something better than joblessness is. A failure to acknowledge this will lead to government intervention that may jeopardize recent progress. The jobs boom seems to be partly down to welfare reform.”
The article ends with a warning “The jobs boom will not last forever. Eventually, a recession will kill it off. Meanwhile, it deserves a little appreciation.”
Joseph,
Philip Alston states in his report, “the fact that a fifth of the population of the United Kingdom lives in poverty, despite record employment levels, makes clear that employment alone does not keep people out of poverty” And “a shocking 2.8 million people are in poverty in families where all adults work full-time. According to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, 10 per cent of workers over 16 are in insecure employment”.
@ JoeB,
“Germany has run a budget surplus for the last five years while restraining public spending, but this has not prevented unemployment falling to the lowest levels in 39 years.”
I’m sure I’ve explained to you before how a country running a large external surplus can use the influx of overseas money to expand its economy without the need for the Govt to supply any extra. Ergo: we all run a large trade surplus with everyone else and we can all be like Germany!
“Capitalism is improving workers’ lot faster than it has in years….”
Sure! That’s why 3.7 million children, or 4.5 million, depending on where you draw the line, are living in poverty. That’s why the EU Parliament will see an influx of far right members this weekend. That’s why we have Brexit which is just a symptom of a wider problem of disintegration of the EU.
It’s just like debating with someone on Conservativehome !
I’ll wait for Sunday’s results before uncorking the champagne. There are in fact two results, the total votes for remain and the seat allocation. I am not overtly optimistic about either. It’s also not clear how we progress to a further referendum if we have a hard Brexit Prime Minister.
Peter Martin,
it is not just Germany expanding its economy without the need for increased Government spending. You seem to have ignored the paragraphs above:
“In America, the unemployment rate is 3.6%, the lowest in half a century and full-time jobs are the same proportion as they were in 2005. The gig economy accounts for only about 1% of jobs. Two-thirds of OECD countries have record high employment among 15-64-year-olds. Even in France, Spain and Italy working age employment is close to or exceeds 2005 levels.”
“American wonks fretted for years about how to shrink disability-benefit rolls. Now the labour market is doing it for them without governments having to do or spend much.”
“…entry-level jobs are a much better launch pad to something better than joblessness is. A failure to acknowledge this will lead to government intervention that may jeopardize recent progress. The jobs boom seems to be partly down to welfare reform.”
In the UK government spending on consumption accounts for 18% of output. It is a big mistake to ignore the 82% of output produced in the private sector and the fact that the private banking sector produces the great bulk of the money and credit to facilitate this exchange of goods and services.
David Evans: I should have said some signs of decline. Opinion polls showed a drop in support and there were few gains and some losses in local government elections. If the Liberal Democrats had stood up to the Conservatives they might have done better in 2015 but David Cameron seems to have attracted a lot of support. What a disaster that turned out to be but maybe this can be put right despite the declarations of Boris and Co.
He is so popular amongst the Tory faithful that like Farage he can do no wrong so if he said we must stay in the EU they might swallow it especially as he is the only person likely to win a general election for them which is all they really want and will do anything and say anything to get it.
Dennis, you are right, opinion polls had shown a decline between 2005 and 2008, but whether that was due to the undermining of Charles Kennedy and then Ming Campbell we will never know. I don’t think David Cameron personally attracted a lot of support, but he certainly knew how to undermine ours with huge expenditure on online ads in Facebook etc. So the effect on us was the same. My view is that people expected us to work hard and stand up to the Conservatives – remember our slogan “Working hard for you.” I’m afraid Nick forgot the “for you” bit and the voters (and 20,000 members) left us.
We still have a mountain to climb to rebuild the party to what it was in the 1990s and 2000s, but we have made a start and the opportunity is there. I hope the new generation are able to take it.