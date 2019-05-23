The Voice

It wouldn’t be an election without a Willie Rennie stunt

By | Thu 23rd May 2019 - 8:53 am

And here he is, waterskiing to show the Lib Dem wave of support.

Sone people enjoyed it too much.

And there’s video too:

Former Scottish Camapigns director Adam Stachura had his own take

And this might be a good moment to remember some of his best bits:

And they met again, for lunch:

And who can forget the manifesto launch in 2016 held in a soft play centre?

  • Yeovil Yokel 23rd May '19 - 6:49pm

    I’m underwhelmed by this pointless and demeaning exercise; this is not Blue Peter, and Willie Rennie is not John Noakes.

  • John Marriott 24th May '19 - 8:34am

    Judging by the state of the water etc he might have needed a few ‘Rennies’ afterwards!

  • Fiona 24th May '19 - 8:04pm

    Feel free to ignore the stuff that underwhelms you Yeovil.

    It’s not exactly easy to get the press interested in what we do, especially in Scotland where there are more parties to compete with. Journalists appreciate a bit of fun, as do a lot of voters. Some of us like it when politicians don’t take themselves too seriously and show a bit of personality.

