22 May 2019 – today’s press releases

It’s not easy being in a political party’s Press Team when the governing party is in meltdown. After all, Theresa May is seemingly holed up in 10 Downing Street, a chair wedged under the door handle to prevent anyone from getting in. The Leader of the House is gone, and who knows if she’s merely the first of many?

And all this on the eve of European Parliamentary elections in which the Conservatives are expected to take a kicking not dissimilar to that the Liberal Democrats took in 2015…

Lib Dems: Botched Apprenticeship Levy implementation hurting most disadvantaged

Gove clutching at straws with new plastic strategy

Cable: This election will strike a hammer blow to the heart of Brexit

Lamb: Whorlton Hall hospital scandal must be ended by Health Sec

Today’s report by the Public Accounts Committee on the apprenticeship programme finds that the percentage of apprentices from disadvantaged areas has fallen since 2015.

Commenting on the report, Public Accounts Committee member and Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

The Conservatives’ botched apprenticeship reforms have badly let down young people. Apprenticeship starts have fallen off a cliff since the levy was introduced in 2017. Small businesses want to take on more apprentices but training providers don’t have the money. There is too much bureaucracy and too little flexibility. And it’s the most disadvantaged young people who are losing out. Liberal Democrats demand better for our young people. We would boost the quality of apprenticeships by ensuring that each one includes a recognised qualification. And we would re-prioritise those with the lowest skills by rebranding Level 2 courses as ‘traineeships’ that provide a stepping stone to further study. Once businesses have a well-functioning apprenticeship programme, we can then offer them the flexibility they are so desperate for by expanding the Apprenticeship Levy to fund other forms of skills and training.

Responding to the Government’s proposals to bring in new controls on plastic items, Liberal Democrat DEFRA spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

It is good to see that the Government finally conceded that there is a need to get serious about plastic pollution, but this plan is not ambitious enough to save our seas. We need to tackle our throw-away culture, and this new government strategy doesn’t come close to taking the steps we need to take. If we are waiting a year to bring in these changes, 4,700 million straws and 1,800 million plastic cotton buds will be thrown away before we get real about tackling it. Instead of reheating old press releases about taking action in a years time, they should take action now to protect our environment for future generations.

Tonight, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable will address activists on the eve of poll in Cambridge.

He is expected to say:

Tomorrow Remainers have the chance to send a message to the Tories and Labour who have so bitterly let the country down over the past three years. Theresa May’s legacy will be three years of leaderless squabbling and wasted opportunities. Every Liberal Democrat elected tomorrow will be a strong voice for a People’s Vote and remaining in the EU. We have seen members of other parties pledge to support the Liberal Democrats because of our clear message that the people should have the final say. We are the strongest remain party and tomorrow we can deliver. We are proud to say that every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit. Liberal Democrats activists have knocked on over 800,000 doors through this campaign, and tomorrow we will be out again working hard from dawn to dusk to deliver the result this country needs. Tomorrow Remainers can punish the Conservatives and Labour for letting them down and strike a hammer blow to the heart of Brexit.

Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb has called for the Secretary of State to personally commit to ending the ongoing scandal at Whorlton Hall hospital as uncovered by Panorama. The former Health Minister said: