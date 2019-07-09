Ed Davey goes to Brecon to campaign for Jane Dodds

It was Ed Davey’s turn to head for Brecon and Radnorshire today.

He met Jane Dodds in what looks like a gorgeous town, Crickhowell.

Great to be back in Brecon and Radnorshire with the amazing @DoddsJane @LibDems this election is crucial for our party and our country Come campaign so we win against disgraced Tory MP, change Parliamentary maths & fuel our party’s momentumhttps://t.co/vbyYT81lvs pic.twitter.com/u8PlduyvSb — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) July 9, 2019

And he visited a zero waste shop:

Loved visiting @NaturalWeighLtd with @DoddsJane– a zero waste shop powered by green energy A wonderful way to make our lives more sustainable and great for promoting sense of community 🌿🤝 pic.twitter.com/bjOrzZ4rRG — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) July 9, 2019

And encouraged us all to do the same:

It’s been great to be back in Brecon today@DoddsJane and the team are doing an amazing job-but they need your help if we’re to win Volunteer in this critical election; sign up using link below 👇https://t.co/2TKCAhz60c pic.twitter.com/klZGOIkHUD — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) July 9, 2019

I’m going next week. All the information you need about how you can help the fabulous Jane Dodds get elected is here.If you can’t go, give money. If you’re skint, make calls. This by-election is important for our party – Jane would be an amazing MP. Her background as a social worker is exactly the expertise we need in Parliament. And I want someone who is as committed to tackling poverty and inequality as she is on the green benches. She’s passionate about tackling another huge problem of our times – loneliness, too. I want to see her do that on a UK stage.

But this by-election is also important for the future of our country. If Jane wins, the Brexiteers and the Conservatives’ ability to win votes in Parliament is whittled down even more and we have one more person in there committed to stopping Brexit.

So, what are you waiting for? What will you do, every day till 1st August, to get Jane elected?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings