9 July 2019 – today’s press releases

Labour are still a party of Brexit

Prisons inspector reveals Tory neglect

Northern Ireland votes mark historic step towards equality

Cable: We must continue the fight to stop no deal

Responding to the reports that Jeremy Corbyn has finally agreed that the next PM must put their Brexit deal or a no deal exit to a People’s Vote, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Labour are still a party of Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn can pretend all he likes that the Labour Party are finally moving towards backing the Liberal Democrat policy of a People’s Vote, but it is clear it is still his intention to negotiate a damaging Brexit deal if he gets the keys to number ten. Labour must start being transparent with the British people. Any Brexit deal, whoever it is negotiated by, will damage our country. It will mean job losses, problems for our NHS, and more time wasted on not tackling the biggest issues facing the UK. The Liberal Democrats have been unequivocal in our fight to stop Brexit and Corbyn should join us. The only real route out of this mess is a People’s Vote, with the option to stay in the EU.

Responding to this year’s Chief Inspector of Prisons’ annual report, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

This report is utterly damning of the Conservatives’ neglect of our prisons. With prisons so badly overcrowded and in such an appalling state, prisoners are not being properly rehabilitated. That means more reoffending and more people becoming victims of crime. Too many people are in prison who shouldn’t be there. We know that short prison sentences don’t work, especially for women. The Liberal Democrats demand better. The Government must end overcrowding in prisons by making greater use of alternatives such as community sentences, women’s centres and restorative justice. Our goal must be to transform prisons into places of rehabilitation and recovery, with properly-funded education, training and treatment for prisoners to build a life free from crime.

Responding to the House of Commons voting to extend Same-Sex Marriage and reform abortion legislation in Northern Ireland, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

When it comes to an individual’s rights, Northern Ireland is years behind the rest of the UK and Ireland. The vote today on marriage equality sends a powerful message of acceptance to the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland, and gives hope that further progress can and will be achieved. Equally, today the women of Northern Ireland who have been ignored and abandoned by successive Governments have finally been listened to by this Parliament. For over 50 years women in Northern Ireland who have become pregnant through rape, expected a child with a fatal foetal abnormality, or were unable to continue their pregnancy, and have sought an abortion, have had limited choices. There are so many things to criticise about this Parliament, but finally we are witnessing progress. Northern Ireland is clear and this Parliament is clear: people across our isles deserve equality and these votes are a historic step towards making that happen.

Responding to the votes on Dominic Grieve’s amendments to the Northern Ireland Bill this evening, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said: