Michael Berwick-Gooding

Ending relative poverty in the UK is easy

By | Wed 3rd July 2019 - 1:30 pm

Recently I have seen a couple of comments on LDV which state that ending relative poverty in the UK would be a difficult and complex thing to achieve. They are mistaken.

The reason someone is living in relative poverty is because they don’t have enough money. The answer, therefore, is to ensure that benefit levels give them enough to pay all of their housing costs and have enough left over to be on the poverty line and not below it. As Philip Alston, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights in his report points out “employment alone is insufficient” to lift someone out of poverty.

Already we have a system which reduces benefits by 63p for every pound earned, but 4 million workers live in poverty. This is because the gain from working is not enough to lift the person out of poverty. If they were already out of poverty when living only on benefits then no one working could be living in poverty.

We need to ensure that those living on benefits have enough money to pay all of their housing costs. Scrapping the benefit cap helps, as would increasing Local Housing Allowance in line with local rents (both party policy). However, they don’t go far enough. Local Housing Allowance was introduced by the Labour government in 2008. It sets maximums for housing benefit depending on local rents, and sets out what type of accommodation different types of families can have.

It is not liberal for the state to tell people how many rooms they can have to live in. It is not liberal for the state to force tenants into debt arrears. It is not liberal for the state to force someone to move house when they experience difficult times such as when they become unemployed.

It is liberal for the state to pay 100% of the housing costs of those on benefit. Therefore we should have as our long-term aim scrapping the LHA and in the meantime increase its value above the bottom 30% of local rents. (I expect this is the main reason that 1.9 million pensioners are living in poverty). The least we should do is reduce the single person age down to 25 from 35, so a single person aged between 25 and 34 should no longer be forced to live in shared accommodation.

After dealing with housing costs we need to turn to living costs. We need to ensure that those living on benefits are living at the national poverty level and not below it. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation in its report, “UK Poverty 2018”, states the following as the poverty line for different household types in 2016/17 excluding housing costs (amounts per week):

  • Single person no children                 £148
  • Single person with two children      £306
  • Couple with no children                    £255
  • Couple with two children                  £413

Before 2012, benefit rates were increased by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate each year. For the years after April 2016 these are 1% for April 2017, 3% for April 2018 and 2.4% for April 2019 cumulatively making 6.5%, see “House of Commons Briefing Paper CBP 8458”.

The rates after being increased by inflation (CPI) for April 2019 are:

  • Single person no children                  £157.62
  • Single person with two children       £325.88
  • Couple with no children                     £271.58
  • Couple with two children                   £439.84

Therefore we need to increase the single person’s benefit level to £157.62 up from £73.10 a week; and the couple rate to £271.58 up from £114.85 a week (including the couple’s guaranteed pension rate currently £206.65 a week). From the above figures we can calculate how much benefit a person should receive for each child: £439.84 – 271.58 = 168.26; divided by 2 = £84.13 a week. Therefore the amount for each child should be increased from the existing various rates to £84.13 a week.

Philip Alston recommends the following reforms to Universal Credit:

  • Eliminate the five-week delay in receiving the first payment;
  • Facilitate alternative payment arrangements;
  • Examine if monthly assessment periods is the correct period.

Our Federal Policy Committee will shortly be publishing a policy paper “A Fairer Share for All”. Hopefully, it will include all of these suggestions so we have a policy which will end relative poverty in the UK, but it is very possible they will not all be there to sufficient levels to end relative poverty in the UK.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

4 Comments

  • David Raw 3rd Jul '19 - 1:53pm

    Thanks for posting this, Michael. I hope our leadership candidates and our DWP spokesperson pick up on it and on the Alston Report. Thus far the Lib Dems are the only political party not to mention the Alston Report.

    To indicate the scale of things, my local council area food bank fed 5,489 people in the last twelve months of whom 2,124 (39%) were children. 32% of the referrals were due to benefit changes or delays (universal credit) and 29% due to low income. We expect a spike when the school holidays begin.

    The Trussell Trust give a UK wide break down of the scale of things on their web site. Here’s a link for the TT figures (showing increase in foodbank usage in Scotland) https://www.trusselltrust.org/2019/06/27/new-figures-released-trussell-trust-reveal-21-increase-emergency-food-parcels-children-scotland-last-summer/.

  • Katharine Pindar 3rd Jul '19 - 2:17pm

    It’s very good to see that Michael is focusing here on the urgent issue of the worsening poverty in our country, which affects more and more working people as well as retired folk, not least as he explains through their housing costs. Much needs to be done to restore frozen benefits and correct punitive measures, which is what the unreformed Universal Credit has felt to be, so far, for many people.

    These and many related issues have been brilliantly illuminated by the UN Rapporteur Philip Alston, whose report Michael references, and I am asking both our Leadership candidates to endorse this report and follow up the recommendations there. Tackling poverty and inequality in our country surely ought to be priorities recognised by both of them, and the means of doing so such as Michael suggests here fully accepted..

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarchris moore 3rd Jul - 3:28pm
    And what's more, all those services the EU provides with our money, we're going to set up on a stand alone basis. That won't cost...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 3rd Jul - 3:26pm
    When you join a club you pay your dues so that members get benefits. However a club costs in wages ,admin fees etc. You never...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 3rd Jul - 3:17pm
    Paul Barker, "The idea that we could ever work with Labour as a whole is a dangerous fantasy they have spent 119 Years trying to...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 3rd Jul - 3:03pm
    Strasbourg is not Westminster, Paul R, and I think Catherine Bearder is in a better position to judge what was appropriate in that context than...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 3rd Jul - 3:02pm
    Defining poverty is the first hurdle to overcome. No one in the UK needs to exist on the "less than a dollar a day" that...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 3rd Jul - 2:58pm
    @nvelope2003 "Before you can think and learn for yourself you need to have a solid grounding in the facts." Does that imply that primary school...