Ending relative poverty in the UK is easy

Recently I have seen a couple of comments on LDV which state that ending relative poverty in the UK would be a difficult and complex thing to achieve. They are mistaken.
The reason someone is living in relative poverty is because they don’t have enough money. The answer, therefore, is to ensure that benefit levels give them enough to pay all of their housing costs and have enough left over to be on the poverty line and not below it. As Philip Alston, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights in his report points out “employment alone is insufficient” to lift someone out of poverty.
Already we have a system which reduces benefits by 63p for every pound earned, but 4 million workers live in poverty. This is because the gain from working is not enough to lift the person out of poverty. If they were already out of poverty when living only on benefits then no one working could be living in poverty.
We need to ensure that those living on benefits have enough money to pay all of their housing costs. Scrapping the benefit cap helps, as would increasing Local Housing Allowance in line with local rents (both party policy). However, they don’t go far enough. Local Housing Allowance was introduced by the Labour government in 2008. It sets maximums for housing benefit depending on local rents, and sets out what type of accommodation different types of families can have.
It is not liberal for the state to tell people how many rooms they can have to live in. It is not liberal for the state to force tenants into debt arrears. It is not liberal for the state to force someone to move house when they experience difficult times such as when they become unemployed.
It is liberal for the state to pay 100% of the housing costs of those on benefit. Therefore we should have as our long-term aim scrapping the LHA and in the meantime increase its value above the bottom 30% of local rents. (I expect this is the main reason that 1.9 million pensioners are living in poverty). The least we should do is reduce the single person age down to 25 from 35, so a single person aged between 25 and 34 should no longer be forced to live in shared accommodation.
After dealing with housing costs we need to turn to living costs. We need to ensure that those living on benefits are living at the national poverty level and not below it. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation in its report, “UK Poverty 2018”, states the following as the poverty line for different household types in 2016/17 excluding housing costs (amounts per week):
- Single person no children £148
- Single person with two children £306
- Couple with no children £255
- Couple with two children £413
Before 2012, benefit rates were increased by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate each year. For the years after April 2016 these are 1% for April 2017, 3% for April 2018 and 2.4% for April 2019 cumulatively making 6.5%, see “House of Commons Briefing Paper CBP 8458”.
The rates after being increased by inflation (CPI) for April 2019 are:
- Single person no children £157.62
- Single person with two children £325.88
- Couple with no children £271.58
- Couple with two children £439.84
Therefore we need to increase the single person’s benefit level to £157.62 up from £73.10 a week; and the couple rate to £271.58 up from £114.85 a week (including the couple’s guaranteed pension rate currently £206.65 a week). From the above figures we can calculate how much benefit a person should receive for each child: £439.84 – 271.58 = 168.26; divided by 2 = £84.13 a week. Therefore the amount for each child should be increased from the existing various rates to £84.13 a week.
Philip Alston recommends the following reforms to Universal Credit:
- Eliminate the five-week delay in receiving the first payment;
- Facilitate alternative payment arrangements;
- Examine if monthly assessment periods is the correct period.
Our Federal Policy Committee will shortly be publishing a policy paper “A Fairer Share for All”. Hopefully, it will include all of these suggestions so we have a policy which will end relative poverty in the UK, but it is very possible they will not all be there to sufficient levels to end relative poverty in the UK.
* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.
Thanks for this due to Michael, his ever valuable interest in these issues.
One way this forum, this party, in this era, and in future, could do what you say here, is to involve , relate to, engage with, those of us who have the widest experience direct, that is, not merely academic, of this area.
I have been on both sides of this , poverty, of income, savings, but never, of ambition.
I have, as a direct consequence of a car accident that leaves my wife with permanent disability issues, and me having struggled thus too, subject to the system alluded to. I know from then, what unemployment is like.
I retrained from and with a background and talent in the performing arts, to utilise skills to help others poorer, unemployed, with confidence and reorientation, in seminars and sessions of advice.
I got onto the property ladder by relocating and having done what Tebbits father did, moved to Nottingham for work.
I lost my house, own nothing, as a result of the trajectory and issues mentioned.
I dedicate hours to volunteerism, not least in party political activity.
I am involved in projects of real worth.
I struggle yet with money and backing.
If I reach out, few take the time or effort to reach out themselves.
We could solve poverty by also giving an embrace to those with much to contribute, unheard, unknown or little known beyond a few who do bother to know or care.
We should do what FDR and JFK made essential. Realise theory and practice are bridged by firstly asking what we can do for each other directly.
Thanks for posting this, Michael. I hope our leadership candidates and our DWP spokesperson pick up on it and on the Alston Report. Thus far the Lib Dems are the only political party not to mention the Alston Report.
To indicate the scale of things, my local council area food bank fed 5,489 people in the last twelve months of whom 2,124 (39%) were children. 32% of the referrals were due to benefit changes or delays (universal credit) and 29% due to low income. We expect a spike when the school holidays begin.
The Trussell Trust give a UK wide break down of the scale of things on their web site. Here’s a link for the TT figures (showing increase in foodbank usage in Scotland) https://www.trusselltrust.org/2019/06/27/new-figures-released-trussell-trust-reveal-21-increase-emergency-food-parcels-children-scotland-last-summer/.
It’s very good to see that Michael is focusing here on the urgent issue of the worsening poverty in our country, which affects more and more working people as well as retired folk, not least as he explains through their housing costs. Much needs to be done to restore frozen benefits and correct punitive measures, which is what the unreformed Universal Credit has felt to be, so far, for many people.
These and many related issues have been brilliantly illuminated by the UN Rapporteur Philip Alston, whose report Michael references, and I am asking both our Leadership candidates to endorse this report and follow up the recommendations there. Tackling poverty and inequality in our country surely ought to be priorities recognised by both of them, and the means of doing so such as Michael suggests here fully accepted..
Defining poverty is the first hurdle to overcome. No one in the UK needs to exist on the “less than a dollar a day” that is a global measure of extreme poverty but that does not mean no one is poor. The House of Commons Library issued a research report yesterday https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN07096 publishing the recent statistics and forecasts.
Housing costs have to be considered. As the HoC paper notes:
On an after housing costs (AHC) basis, the proportion of individuals in relative low income is highest in London (28%). A much higher proportion of people in London are counted as being in poverty based on incomes AHC owing to the high cost of housing relative to other parts of the UK
In 2016, the JRF drew up an extensive list of recommendations (based on a wide-ranging program of research over four years) for addressing poverty https://www.jrf.org.uk/report/we-can-solve-poverty-uk ranging from changes to consumer law to protecting poorer households from premium pricing to serious investment in affordable homes.
It suggests five key ways the UK could tackle poverty. The first is to boost incomes and reduce costs by ending the poverty premium and investing an extra £1bn each year to build 80,000 genuinely affordable homes.
Second, it calls for Universal Credit to be rebooted to ensure work pays and provide a stronger safety net, as well as reforming job centres to ensure they help people into secure work and not just any job.
Third, the organisation argues that educational attainment among children in poverty needs to be improved, as well as a doubling of investment in basic skills training to ensure 5 million more adults are literate and have basic maths skills.
Childcare is a key part of the fourth recommendation, with the JRF suggesting a radical overhaul of the system would give children a better start in life and make work pay for adults. Local “family hubs” could also support households and help create stronger family units and relationships.
Finally, the JRF calls for a focus on promoting long-term economic growth that benefits everyone, with employers encouraged to support and train their lowest paid staff to allow them a chance at moving into better-paid jobs, and giving mayors greater powers to create more opportunities locally. None of that is easy or cheap, but there’s evidence it could transform not just the lives of those affected, but the entire nation.