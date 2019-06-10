Taking a leaf out of Onward’s book – moving away from neoliberal economics

On 31st May a Tory think tank, Onward, published a report entitled ’Firing on all Cylinders’ written by Neil O’Brien, a Conservative MP since 2017 who was previously a special adviser to George Osborne, former Chancellor of the Exchequer. O’Brien calls for a new fiscal rule “to keep debt to GDP falling gently in normal years when there is no recession.”

He suggests that the national debt to GDP ratio should be kept near to its current level of 83.3% and not be reduced to 73% in 2023/24 as planned. By doing this he estimates that the government would have £238 billion extra to spend – the difference between 83.3% and 73% of GDP in 2023/24. He recommends only spending £190 billion of this over the next four years. Since I have been saying we could increase government spending by about £138 billion over the next five years, his figures make mine look conservative and not radical at all!

O’Brien’s figure of £190 billion seems to include £97 billion of extra government spending funded by new government borrowing, while my figure of £138 billion only includes £49 billion in new government borrowing, as set out in our 2017 manifesto.

Many of the Conservative Party leadership candidates have welcomed this report, such as Michael Grove, Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and Esther McVey.

Neil O’Brien makes lots of suggestions for what the £190 billion could be used, and I have picked out a few of his suggestions.

He allocates £4.6 billion a year to schools; £1 billion a year for further education; up to £4 billion a year for social care; and is talking about using about £44 billion to cut Corporation Tax down to the Republic of Ireland rate of 12.5%.

O’Brien writes, “we should aim to drive down absolute poverty rates for those who are in work”, by increasing the threshold at which people start paying NI contributions from £8632 to £13,100 for people with children. He is not interested in helping people without children out of poverty. His ‘tax reduction’, which I calculate at only £8.31 a week for someone earning between £13,100 and £50,000, will not only benefit the poor but also those on above average earnings. He states this would cost just over £4 billion a year. However, £4 billion could instead be used to increase benefit levels for working-age people by £10.99 a week. And this will be targeted at everyone on benefits all of whom are living in relative poverty.

​

He calls for the work allowance to be increased by £3,000 a year and for a second earner work allowance of about £3,200 a year to be introduced. While the first might apply to everyone, the second clearly only applies to those with children. I hope that the forthcoming ‘A Fairer Share for All’ policy paper will include the changes to the work allowances which I have suggested, of providing them for both those with children and those without them. It is vital that our new policy paper is more radical than this report produced by a Conservative MP. We should not let ourselves be out-spent on helping the poor, and we need to be clear that we don’t see some poor people as more deserving than others as Neil O’Brien appears to do.

We as a party need to consider the figures in this report. Do we agree that there is £238 billion to be used either for increasing government spending or reducing the national debt? If so, how much do we wish to allocate to increasing government spending?

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts on this site as Michael BG.