Chuka standing for the Lib Dems? Really?

The Mail on Sunday seems very certain that Chuka Umunna, having left Change UK, is going to stand for the Lib Dems in Streatham.

This has about as much fact as anyone reading this site would expect from a Daily Mail story.

Let’s dial it back a little.

In order to stand as a Lib Dem candidate, you have to be a member of the party. Chuka isn’t. I suspect that if he wanted to join at some point in the future, we wouldn’t stand in his way. I certainly wouldn’t be averse to that, as I said the other day and I quite like the idea of arguing against his suggestion that young people should have to do national service on the floor of conference.

There is also process to go through to be able to stand as a Lib Dem candidate.

Also, you have to consider that the Lib Dems already have a very good candidate for Streatham, Helen Thompson. A bit rude of that story not to even mention her. If Chuka were to join the party and were to be interested in standing in the seat he currently holds, sensitive conversations would have to be had.

And the thing about this party is, that we can have pretty robust discussions with each other, continue to disagree and then all go to the pub together afterwards.

So what does Chuka actually have to say about all of this?

He spoke to the Independent:

Asked if he might eventually apply to join the Lib Dems, he said only: “I am keeping all options open and will carry on focusing on the needs of my constituents.”

If he did want to join us, both leadership candidates would be open to the idea:

Lib Dem leadership contender Ed Davey has said he would welcome the former Labour frontbencher as a member, while his rival in the race to succeed Vince Cable, Jo Swinson, says the party’s “doors are open” to those who share its values.

But these are not decisions for right now and none of it is the done deal the Mail suggested.

Whether Chuka and/or his colleagues join us or not, there is no doubt that we will all need to work together to try to bring about an end to Brexit in the months ahead. There have been cross party relationships formed as a result of all of this that will be very difficult to unravel when it is eventually resolved. This might just make our politics a bit more sensible and inclusive.

I was going to write that we can only hope. But no, we have to do. We have to shape the future. The country requires that the sensible, progressive MPs find a way to sort this mess out

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings