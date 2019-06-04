Caron Lindsay

A must read on the Change UK drama

It was obvious before the election that there was trouble in the Change UK camp. The extraordinary interview Heidi Allen gave to Channel 4 News on tactical voting where she admitted she had offered to resign showed the tensions.

Last week, I was hearing rumours of an impending major split, with six leaving and five staying.

This is what happened today. We learned that Anna Soubry will lead the remaining five while Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston, Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna are going to sit as independents.

There’s been some discussion on whether some or all of the breakaway will eventually come to the Lib Dems, and do we want them?

My view is that we need to work with others to achieve our liberal goals, but we need to be wise to the idea that some might be trying to undermine us and protect ourselves accordingly.

At Conference in York, I spoke against the proposals that would have given registered supporters a vote for leader. I think I was right to. It was a process rabbit hole and, actually, in the European elections, we saw what a pithy message could do for our performance.

Choose vision, not process, I said. That’s how you build a movement. And I think I’ve been proved right since.

But I’m very aware that we need to check ourselves if we get too tribal.

Let’s be welcoming to others who might want to join us. People like Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston are not a million miles away from us. I know that the pitch battles in Liverpool between us and Labour have been pretty bitter, but Luciana Berger is a decent MP we could work with. And we could happily vote down  Chuka’s proposals for national service at Conference while agreeing with him on a whole lot of other stuff. These are good people.

One of the best things I saw today was a twitter thread by the ever-wise Alex Wilcock, who suggested that being in a liberal party might free people up to be more liberal. I smiled when he mentioned Bob Maclennan as someone who surprised him with his liberalism. Bob had been a Labour MP who had joined the SDP, yet he was a passionate liberal. Bob was the first MP I ever really knew and his crucial first election as a member of the SDP in 1983 was the first I ever worked on.

Go and read this whole thread.

Alex remembered the times in the 90s when people joined us because we were where they were at on Europe.

LDYS considered the issue:

If we believe in openness we kind of have to be open.

If people can read the preamble to our constitution and say that’s where they are at, we should welcome them.

The people we need to be fighting are the person who is visiting us from America and his chosen successors to the Conservative Party leadership. Being invited to meet Donald Trump should be a bar to being Prime Minister.

 

2 Comments

  • David-1 5th Jun '19 - 12:12am

    I’d be happy to see the lot of them join. “Liberal” should not be a tribal shibboleth used to divide “Us” from “Them,” but a banner that many can march under.

  • TonyH 5th Jun '19 - 12:18am

    Nice thread Alex. I agree with it. And politics is seriously weird tonight.
    There’s a remarkable series of YouGov polls which show how people would vote in a GE under the various Tory leaders. The interesting thing is that we are on 22% for all five options. We’re actually leading or within the margin of error of leading for all of them, except Johnson. Note also how the Brexit party slips once May is out the picture.
    JOHNSON: Con 29; Lab 22; LD 22; Brex 13; Green 7; NAT 4; UKIP 1; CHUK 1.
    RAAB: Con 24; LD 22; Lab 21; Brex 17; Green 8; NAT 5 ; CHUK 1; UKIP 0.
    JAVID: Con 22; LD 22; Lab 21; Brex 20; Green 7; NAT 5; CHUK 1; UKIP 1.
    HUNT: LD 22; Con 21; Lab 21; Brex 21; Green 7; NAT 5; CHUK 1; UKIP 1.
    GOVE: Lab 22; LD 22; Con 20; Brex 20; Green 7; NAT 5; UKIP 1; CHUK 1.
    The poll was taken May 28-9.

