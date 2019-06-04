A must read on the Change UK drama

It was obvious before the election that there was trouble in the Change UK camp. The extraordinary interview Heidi Allen gave to Channel 4 News on tactical voting where she admitted she had offered to resign showed the tensions.

Last week, I was hearing rumours of an impending major split, with six leaving and five staying.

This is what happened today. We learned that Anna Soubry will lead the remaining five while Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston, Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna are going to sit as independents.

There’s been some discussion on whether some or all of the breakaway will eventually come to the Lib Dems, and do we want them?

My view is that we need to work with others to achieve our liberal goals, but we need to be wise to the idea that some might be trying to undermine us and protect ourselves accordingly.

At Conference in York, I spoke against the proposals that would have given registered supporters a vote for leader. I think I was right to. It was a process rabbit hole and, actually, in the European elections, we saw what a pithy message could do for our performance.

Choose vision, not process, I said. That’s how you build a movement. And I think I’ve been proved right since.

But I’m very aware that we need to check ourselves if we get too tribal.

Let’s be welcoming to others who might want to join us. People like Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston are not a million miles away from us. I know that the pitch battles in Liverpool between us and Labour have been pretty bitter, but Luciana Berger is a decent MP we could work with. And we could happily vote down Chuka’s proposals for national service at Conference while agreeing with him on a whole lot of other stuff. These are good people.

One of the best things I saw today was a twitter thread by the ever-wise Alex Wilcock, who suggested that being in a liberal party might free people up to be more liberal. I smiled when he mentioned Bob Maclennan as someone who surprised him with his liberalism. Bob had been a Labour MP who had joined the SDP, yet he was a passionate liberal. Bob was the first MP I ever really knew and his crucial first election as a member of the SDP in 1983 was the first I ever worked on.

Go and read this whole thread.

ICYMI: Why & how Liberal Democrats should welcome defectors (even with some crappy views) but also be bolder.

Featuring ugly ducklings, children raised by wolves and my favourite ex-SDP MP. I’m not wholly sure I’m right, but I’m thinking out loud… https://t.co/ioUEow58RZ — Alex Wilcock 🔶 (@alexwilcock) June 4, 2019

Alex remembered the times in the 90s when people joined us because we were where they were at on Europe.

LDYS considered the issue:

An impromptu off-Conference debate was held about whether LDYS should tell certain people to sod off or not.

Decision: people who’ve been surrounded by bigots might not know any better & should be given a chance, but all the more reason to persuade & promote our values. — Alex Wilcock 🔶 (@alexwilcock) June 4, 2019

If we believe in openness we kind of have to be open.

If people can read the preamble to our constitution and say that’s where they are at, we should welcome them.

The people we need to be fighting are the person who is visiting us from America and his chosen successors to the Conservative Party leadership. Being invited to meet Donald Trump should be a bar to being Prime Minister.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings