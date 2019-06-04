Jo’s Day – 4th June 2019

It was a busy day for Jo too.

She was on the anti-Trump front line.

Trump’s state visit is an embarrassment. He's a danger to peace and a danger to our planet. He is the antithesis of everything we believe as @LibDems. Today we protest to stand up for all the people he's demeaned, and to show there is a positive, liberal alternative #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/b4oVFrnZQo — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 4, 2019

As business minister, Jo introduced the scheme which saw employers who didn’t pay the minimum wage named and shamed. No surprise, then, that the Government is now trying to water it down.

She tackled the Minister during an Urgent Question on the matter in the Commons:

Naming and shaming employers who fail to pay even the basic minimum is one of the strongest ways that society can send a message that such behaviour is unacceptable. The Minister talks about the impact on employers of being named, but I am more concerned about the impact on workers who are underpaid—some of the most vulnerable people in our society. Whether it is deliberate or otherwise, they feel that impact. I recall the opposition that I had to face from the Minister’s Conservative colleagues when I was in her role and introduced this scheme. Will she give the House an assurance today that the review will include no watering down of the scheme to let employers off the hook, and will she name the date when the next round of naming will happen?

Then this evening a keynote speech on the future of Liberal Democracy at The Convention, an event highlighting the threat of social media and dark money to our democracy.

Jo’s speech is at 31:45 in.