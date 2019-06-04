Ed’s Day – 4th June 2019

After a relative lull yesterday, Ed had a bit of a whirlwind of a day.

He joined other Lib Dems in protesting Trump and wrote an op-ed for the Huffington Post explaining why.

Trump has insulted the mayor of the capital hosting him, insulted the Duchess of Sussex just days before being hosted by the Queen, and insulted thousands of people working in the NHS by telling his ambassador to demand that American companies must be able to win contracts to run our hospitals. There is much I admire about America, but its health system isn’t one of them. I marched against Brexit and now I will march against the same politics of division that President Trump personifies. Our so-called government might be prepared to roll out the red carpet in a desperate attempt to curry favour with a president who’s willing to rip up international progress on the climate crisis, roll back women’s rights and demonise migrants. But for a Tory Party that prided itself on its royalism, it clearly doesn’t care that it has forced the Queen to host one of her most awkward visitors since Nicolae Ceausescu.

Then he challenged the Government on failure to make good its promise on the Dubs Amendment to take unaccompanied refugee children.

It is good to hear the Minister accept that the best way to prevent refugees from taking these dangerous crossings is to provide safe, legal routes to sanctuary for those fleeing persecution. Going back to the Dubs amendment, the Government promised two years ago to provide a scheme for 480 unaccompanied refugee children. When will that promise be delivered?

And he wished everyone Eid Mubarak

#EidMubarak! I hope it brings hopefulness, well-being and happiness to everyone celebrating — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 4, 2019

And chaired the board of an environmental organisation

Chairing Board @F4F_Network now. Fit for the Future is an environmental sustainability network with over 100 charities, heritage organisations & public sector organisations that I’ve chaired for 3 years Action on climate change is our mission – see https://t.co/XbU80nTAxF pic.twitter.com/lEB2MOm2lp — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 4, 2019

And when the ChUK’s fell apart he said:

Change UK’s swift demise shows that my reluctance from the beginning to discuss mergers and pacts, and to hold firm in our belief that the Liberal Democrats are the clear home for all who want to stop Brexit, was the right call. Anyone who signs up to our core liberal values of liberty, equality and community would be welcome to the newly invigorated Liberal Democrats. After such strong showings in the local and Euro elections, and even topping a recent poll, it is clear that the we are the pro-European party. Liberal Democrats are back in the game and I want to be leading that strong progressive liberal force in UK politics for all who want to stop Brexit, solve the climate emergency and build a more liberal society.

And after Trump dropped his little NHS bombshell, Ed had some strong words: