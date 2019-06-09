Jo’s weekend – 7-9 June 2019

Jo is used to a long commute home to East Dunbartonshire at the weekend.

She had a few hours’ extra to get to Aberdeen, though, for the first of two Scottish hustings.

Big turnout at the Liberal Democrats leadership hustings in Aberdeen #LibDemleadership #LibDemSurge pic.twitter.com/ufrwZiP6a3 — Ian Yuill 🔶 #FBPE (@IanYuill) June 7, 2019

The Edinburgh hustings was very busy1

And , finally, Newcastle.

And in an interview with the Independent, Jo said that her style matched the political zeitgeist:

She said there was “more agreement on policy between us than you would find with the Tory contenders”. But said she believed her “non-tribal” approach to politics and ability to cut through to voters outside London and the southeast and young social media users gave her the edge. “I’m the leader that can be the rallying point for the liberal movement that we need to create to take on the forces of nationalism and populism, the likes of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson,” she said. “The non-tribal way I do politics is perfect for this moment.”

And under her leadership, you can forget any coalition with either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn:

Ms Swinson said she would absolutely rule out propping up a minority government led by either Mr Johnson or Mr Corbyn, describing both as “Brexiteers hell-bent on a course of action that would be hugely damaging to our country”. But she said that, with the party taking second place in the European elections, topping one recent national poll and recording its highest ever membership figure of 105,480, the Lib Dems should no longer be thinking about being the junior partners in a coalition. “I have no limits to my ambition for the Liberal Democrats,” she said. “I think the fracturing of the two-party system that seems to be under way right now, we need to position ourselves as the liberal-minded people who want to see a positive progressive future for the country, where every individual can live with dignity and have opportunity, where we tackle our climate emergency and our economy is transformed to be able to focus on these priorities.

She also spoke to The Sunday Times (£) about combating nationalism and about how Scottish independence didn’t make sense.

She warned: “You don’t solve the current Brexit chaos by creating more chaos and breaking up the family of nations at home.” Predicting that in any case there would be no pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament in 2021, she added: “The best way to strengthen the Union is to stop Brexit, and then to strengthen the UK economy.

And finally – meeting someone she had long admired.