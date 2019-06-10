Three new things you can do in the next six weeks

In Brecon and Radnorshire, we present you with a potential number of new campaigning experiences.

One is campaigning in a rural constituency covering the entire Brecon Beacons with endless accommodation for Liberal Democrats. A rural constituency with Young Farmers Clubs Rallies (for those aged between 10 and 26) with sheep shearing competitions, singing and dancing opportunities, and the infamous tug of war between warring clubs. A Welsh rural constituency with Eisteddfods for children and adults – competitions in the Welsh and English in recitation, choirs, duets and a unique Welsh cultural activity called Cerdd Dant. A Welsh rural constituency built on agricultural communities where the village fairs and fetes bring out the best in flower arranging and vegetable growing. A constituency with the Hay on Wye Book Festival and, in Llanwrtwd Wells, the bog snorkelling championship, an event Lonely Planet described as one of the top 50 things to do in the world.

As well as these delights, we also offer the chance to door knock and deliver for signatures for a recall petition, with an aim of getting 5,303 signatures to unseat the Conservative MP by June 20th.

We urgently need your help in the next ten days for a successful result. And if we succeed, come and campaign in a by-election that we have a chance of winning, as we build on the success of our Assembly Member for Brecon and Radnorshire, Kirsty Williams, and Roger Williams, the MP for 13 years until 2015.

Interested in any of these exciting and exhilarating campaigning activities, which will continue to build on our electoral successes? Please go to my website here.

Hope to see you soon in Brecon and Radnorshire.

Thank you/Diolch

Jane

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats