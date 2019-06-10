Jane Dodds

Three new things you can do in the next six weeks

By | Mon 10th June 2019 - 12:58 pm

In Brecon and Radnorshire, we present you with a potential number of new campaigning experiences.

One is campaigning in a rural constituency covering the entire Brecon Beacons with endless accommodation for Liberal Democrats. A rural constituency with Young Farmers Clubs Rallies (for those aged between 10 and 26) with sheep shearing competitions, singing and dancing opportunities, and the infamous tug of war between warring clubs. A Welsh rural constituency with Eisteddfods for children and adults – competitions in the Welsh and English in recitation, choirs, duets and a unique Welsh cultural activity called Cerdd Dant. A Welsh rural constituency built on agricultural communities where the village fairs and fetes bring out the best in flower arranging and vegetable growing. A constituency with the Hay on Wye Book Festival and, in Llanwrtwd Wells, the bog snorkelling championship, an event Lonely Planet described as one of the top 50 things to do in the world.

As well as these delights, we also offer the chance to door knock and deliver for signatures for a recall petition, with an aim of getting 5,303 signatures to unseat the Conservative MP by June 20th.

We urgently need your help in the next ten days for a successful result. And if we succeed, come and campaign in a by-election that we have a chance of winning, as we build on the success of our Assembly Member for Brecon and Radnorshire, Kirsty Williams, and Roger Williams, the MP for 13 years until 2015.

Interested in any of these exciting and exhilarating campaigning activities, which will continue to build on our electoral successes? Please go to my website here.

Hope to see you soon in Brecon and Radnorshire.

Thank you/Diolch

Jane

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News and Parliamentary by-elections.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Barker 10th Jun - 2:44pm
    It would certainly be good to pick up some more MPs but more important is to get more Voters. Right now on a Westminster scale...
  • User Avatarfrankie 10th Jun - 2:43pm
    Bless David the unfunded pension frightener. Well here is an article from 2010 The unfunded schemes are expected to pay out pensions worth around £79...
  • User Avatarfrankie 10th Jun - 2:37pm
    An old article but I think it explains why over 20% of the National Debt isn't really a debt. The Bank of England has said...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 10th Jun - 2:35pm
    Frankie The national debt figures ignore goverment the unfunded pensions of government employees but should be added to the goverment debt.
  • User Avatarinnocent Bystander 10th Jun - 2:34pm
    It will be left to me, as usual, to strike a discordant, but realistic, note. O'Brien is a PPE graduate and was May's Industrial Advisor....
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 10th Jun - 2:33pm
    "O’Brien calls for a new fiscal rule “to keep debt to GDP falling gently in normal years when there is no recession.” He suggests that...