Ed Davey MP writes…My leadership would be about liberalism, climate change and stopping Brexit

Thu 30th May 2019

Climate change. Liberalism. Winning. That’s been my political story – and I want it to be the Liberal Democrats’ story.  And with the magnificent victories in this month’s local and European elections, the Liberal Democrats are getting back in the game. I want to thank Vince, a giant of liberalism, for his role in getting us here and his contribution to fighting Brexit.

Under my leadership, the Liberal Democrats would continue to lead the fight to Stop Brexit. I am writing to Speaker Bercow to ensure a No Deal Brexit cannot happen without a vote in Parliament. But I also want to make the positive case for Britain’s membership of the European Union. I’m an economist by training, and for me the economic case to stop Brexit is overwhelming. But for too long the British argument over Europe has only been made by reference to economics. Europe has also been a hugely successful vehicle for peace, and Britain must stay in the front seat.

I also want us to reach out to Leave communities and Leave voters –they are our neighbours, our friends, our work colleagues, our brothers and sisters. These divisions in our country have distressed me more than anything I’ve seen in my political career. I want to build a future politics where people – particularly outside of London – don’t feel frozen out or ignored and feel included in our great British family.

As Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, I worked for three years to get renewable power investment. We nearly quadrupled Britain’s green energy, making Britain a world leader in offshore wind power. By pushing hard for manufacturing investment, we created jobs and revived places like Hull, Grimsby and Lowestoft.  This is the sort of hope and investment in coastal towns and cities that can prove to Leave communities that Liberal Democrats care.

To create more jobs and more prosperity in the regions and nations left behind by our current capitalist model, we need systemic change. The key fight ahead is to decarbonise capitalism. We need to become the Green Finance Capital of the world – changing our whole financial system and our economy, to the clean, cheap energy economy now possible.

But to do this, first we need to win. May has been historic month for the Liberal Democrats, with record gains of new councillors and new MEPs. But what happens when we’ve stopped Brexit? If Liberal Democrats are to stay back in the game, people need to know, instinctively, what we stand for.  I cut my teeth in politics working for our late great friend Paddy Ashdown, as his economics adviser. Under Paddy, the Liberal Democrats became well-known as being the strongest party on education and the party of the environment. And under me, we will be that party again.

Back in 1995, I became the Liberal Democrat candidate for Kingston and Surbiton. We weren’t a target seat, we weren’t supposed to win, but we did. We had a clear message: ED for education.  And we behaved just like we were a target seat. And we won, because we campaigned with confidence and self-belief. That’s how the Liberal Democrats will campaign under my leadership – and we will win.  For Liberalism, against Climate Change, and to stop Brexit.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston and Surbiton and Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson.

