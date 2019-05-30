Video fun as Jo Swinson prepares to appear on Question Time

Jo Swinson is on Question Time tonight on BBC One at 10:35 pm. Here she is having a bit of fun beforehand.
Looking forward to #bbcqt – on BBC1 at 2235. #holdingthecamera pic.twitter.com/i2dNTPjOGr
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) May 30, 2019
And her colleague Christine Jardine drops a pretty heavy hint about Jo’s future intentions…
#shesrunning pic.twitter.com/mCv2bD7QOZ
— Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) May 30, 2019
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
BBC website has confirmed that Jo has said on QT (which is recorded) will be standing for leader
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-48468251