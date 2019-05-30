Caron Lindsay

Video fun as Jo Swinson prepares to appear on Question Time

By | Thu 30th May 2019 - 9:51 pm

Jo Swinson is on Question Time tonight on BBC One at 10:35 pm.  Here she is having a bit of fun beforehand.

And her colleague Christine Jardine drops a pretty heavy hint about Jo’s future intentions…

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 30th May - 10:27pm
    A bit off topic but the Times is to publish a yougov poll that shows the Lib Dems leading!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://twitter.com/TimesPictures/status/1134206843511869457 LDem: 24% (+6) Brex: 22%...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 30th May - 9:22pm
    Peter Martin, understood, but it is preferable to not set-off excess inflation in the first place and if you do interest rates will ratchet up...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 30th May - 9:13pm
    marcstevens: the railways have been in public ownership since 2001 - I watch the BBC Travel news most mornings and like today there is normally...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 30th May - 8:44pm
    @ JoeB, Whether you, Thomas Palley, and Martin Wolf like it or not the fiscal control lever is the only one left still working. The...
  • User AvatarDavid 30th May - 8:07pm
    If there is any truth in the rumoured new poll by you gov we had better start taking this leadership election very carefully!!
  • User AvatarJohn Chandler 30th May - 7:43pm
    Another thumbs up here for his pitch. Very good, although I cringe when people talk about "carbon" rather than carbon dioxide (or carbon monoxide, or...
Mon 3rd Jun 2019
18:30
American foreign policy forum
Thu 6th Jun 2019
Herefordshire UA, Ross North by-election
Thu 13th Jun 2019
19:30
Local party meeting
Thu 20th Jun 2019
Frank Little, Frank Little by-election