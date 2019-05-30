Lib Dems top Westminster voting intention poll

If I were the sort of person who used profane language, the air would be royal blue around me tonight.

Westminster voting intention: LDem: 24% (+6)

Brex: 22% (+4)

Con: 19% (-5)

Lab: 19% (-5)

Grn: 8% (+2) via @YouGov

Chgs. w/ 17 May — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 30, 2019

Of course it is only one poll and all the usual health warnings apply, but it shows the huge opportunity opening up to us.

And it shows that a clear and simple message, communicated well, pays dividends.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings