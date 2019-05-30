Mark Valladares

30 May 2019 – today's press releases

Lib Dems urge ‘No to No-Deal’ coalition

The Liberal Democrats have today reached out to MPs from across the political spectrum in a bid to form a ‘No to No-Deal’ coalition ahead of the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The move comes as a host of Conservative Party leadership hopefuls, including Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, have said they would be willing to leave the EU without a deal if they become Prime Minister.

Tom Brake MP, the Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson, has written to MPs representing the Conservatives, Labour, SNP, Change UK, Plaid Cymru and the Greens in order to form a cross-party group to improve coordination between the parties fighting a No-Deal Brexit, both inside and outside Parliament.

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

With the Tory leadership contenders outbidding each other to claim they are eager to inflict the hardest No Deal imaginable on the UK, opponents of No Deal must get organised.

The stakes could not be higher. A Prime Minister committed to No-Deal would spell chaos for British families, businesses, consumers and travellers. Parliament must therefore reassert its will.

The best chance we have of stopping a no-deal is if all like-minded colleagues work together and present a united front. The Liberal Democrats are ready to do so and ultimately ensure the people have the final say on Brexit, with the option to stay in the EU.

Corbyn’s comments show nothing has changed

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s comments on a people’s vote, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Leader of the Labour Party’s fudged fence-sitting position on Brexit continues. Despite Labour’s dire performance at the EU elections, we still see Corbyn peddling the same caveated promises on a people’s vote. Yet this is the only real way out of the chaos of Brexit.

Actions speak louder than words. As Corbyn expels individuals, for the apparently extreme action of voting Liberal Democrat, it’s clear nothing changes at the top of the Labour Party.

The Liberal Democrats are honest and unequivocal about our opposition to Brexit and have been leading the fight for a final say on Brexit, as the strongest Remain party.

