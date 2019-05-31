Jo Swinson launches leadership campaign

It’s official. After a teasing video last night

Jo made the announcement that she was running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats on Question Time

.@joswinson announces on #bbcqt that she will run to become the next leader of the Liberal Democrats. https://t.co/MP4mOnLjb7 pic.twitter.com/VVRhVZsrMx — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 30, 2019

She released her campaign video on Twitter this morning

I’m excited to announce I’m running for leader of the @LibDems so we can: – Build an economy that puts people and the planet first

– Harness the technological revolution for Britain’s future

– Rally a liberal movement to stand up for our values ➡️ https://t.co/hMmWhyX3Dj pic.twitter.com/jzJbqDoWPo — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) May 31, 2019

Her campaign website is here.

So we have our two candidates.

The first hunting is tonight in London and kicks off a fairly brutal month of travelling up and down the candidate for Ed and Jo.