Jo Swinson launches leadership campaign

It’s official. After a teasing video last night
#shesrunning pic.twitter.com/mCv2bD7QOZ
— Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) May 30, 2019
Jo made the announcement that she was running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats on Question Time
.@joswinson announces on #bbcqt that she will run to become the next leader of the Liberal Democrats. https://t.co/MP4mOnLjb7 pic.twitter.com/VVRhVZsrMx
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 30, 2019
She released her campaign video on Twitter this morning
I’m excited to announce I’m running for leader of the @LibDems so we can:
– Build an economy that puts people and the planet first
– Harness the technological revolution for Britain’s future
– Rally a liberal movement to stand up for our values
➡️ https://t.co/hMmWhyX3Dj pic.twitter.com/jzJbqDoWPo
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) May 31, 2019
Her campaign website is here.
So we have our two candidates.
The first hunting is tonight in London and kicks off a fairly brutal month of travelling up and down the candidate for Ed and Jo.