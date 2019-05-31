The Voice

Jo Swinson launches leadership campaign

It’s official. After a teasing video last night

Jo made the announcement that she was running to be leader of the Liberal Democrats on Question Time

She released her campaign video on Twitter this morning

Her campaign website is here.

So we have our two candidates.

The first hunting is tonight in London and kicks off a fairly brutal month of travelling up and down the candidate for Ed and Jo.

