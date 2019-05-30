Ed Davey launches campaign to lead Lib Dems

Ed Davey has launched his campaign to be Lib Dem Leader in a video posted on Twitter.
Today I’m delighted to announce I’m running to be leader of the @LibDems
Under my leadership we will:
🔶 #DecarboniseCapitalism
🔶 Champion Liberals values and expose the deceptions of the new far right
🔶 Fight to #StopBrexit
🔶 Keep the #LibDems #BackInTheGame
More👇 pic.twitter.com/Mm0SNjVbOM
— Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) May 30, 2019
He has a new website, Ed for Leader.
Ed’s plan has three main themes:
Winning campaigns
Fighting for Liberal values
Tackling the climate emergency
And for those of you who have just joined the party, here’s a bit more about him:
Ed first got active in politics after reading Seeing Green by Jonathan Porritt as a teenager – and green issues have remained close to his heart ever since. After serving as the Economics Adviser to Paddy Ashdown, Ed won his seat of Kingston and Surbiton in 1997, when it was 106th on the target list.
From there, Ed has helped Liberal Democrats across the country, at all levels, get elected, including a diverse and majority female group in his home borough.
Ed lost both his parents as a child – and was a young carer for his mum before she passed away when he was 15, So Ed knows how challenging life can be – and how important the NHS is. Caring for the less fortunate has been the hallmark of his political career – for constituents and his campaigns for the bereaved, the disabled and the homeless.
In Coalition Ed began as a Business Minister, laying the groundwork for Shared Parental Leave under Vince Cable. In 2012 Ed became the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change where he quadrupled renewable power and made the UK the world leader in offshore wind. In Europe, Ed led climate change negotiations and won ambitious news targets people never thought would be agreed – so directly helping to get the Paris Climate Treaty.
After losing in 2015, Ed campaigned hard for Remain at the referendum, and gained his seat back in 2017. Since then Ed has been fighting for us to keep our place in Europe, pushing for a proper response to the Climate Emergency, and helping Liberal Democrats get elected across the country.
I liked his pitch this morning. Having been there, his speech was from the heart and decent.
His fight for the abolition of section 28 and against Guantanamo detention were not politically popular, but were the right thing to do.
What does de-carbonising capitalism mean ? Specific plans are required. Farage is a sceptic , how do you cope with him? Lots more questions will crop up
I heard Ed interviewed on the Today programme,he comes across well. When Humphreys argued about respecting the 2016 referendum, I thought he.might have highlighted journalists failure to get Brexiters to make sense of or agree about Brexit at that time. This failure constitutes an important part of the argument for a referendum on the outcome.
I see Jo Swinson is one Question Time tonight. I wonder if we can expect a dramatic announcement?! Rory Stewart is on as well. And Barry Gardiner, to helpfully tell us how ‘absolutely clear’ Labour’s Brexit policy is.
As for Ed, I like the video (though maybe they got too many versions of the ‘walking towards camera as you talk’ memo). And his logo is quite neat. I would say I’m 80% decided who to vote for, but genuinely looking forward to seeing how they both try and persuade me. I just hope we have a positive, upbeat contest, generous to each other, but full of ideas and forward-looking. What a contrast that will be to the Tories.